ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa - 3 player battles

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC will welcome FC Goa to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium when the two sides lock horns in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season on Friday, October 21. Both teams are undefeated in the tournament and will be hoping to extend their run.

Even after going down to 10 men, the Marina Machans managed to secure a draw in their last match against Bengaluru FC.

Thomas Brdaric's side also registered a statement come-from-behind victory in their opening game of the season against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 @ChennaiyinFC வாழைக்காய் Bhajji 🏟️



Whiling away time before the gates open Ready for tonight?



See you soon at the Marina Arena! 🎟️ in.bookmyshow.com/sports/chennai…



#AllInForChennaiyin #HeroISL #CFCFCG Marina Beachவாழைக்காய் Bhajji🏟️Whiling away time before the gates openReady for tonight?See you soon at the Marina Arena! 🎟️ Marina Beach ➡️ வாழைக்காய் Bhajji ➡️ 🏟️Whiling away time before the gates open 😜 Ready for tonight? 😉See you soon at the Marina Arena! 🎟️🔗 ➡️in.bookmyshow.com/sports/chennai…#AllInForChennaiyin #HeroISL #CFCFCG https://t.co/jPTQGUqDr4

Meanwhile, the Gaurs sealed three points against East Bengal with a late free-kick from Edu Bedia at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan. This was their first-ever ISL victory in Kolkata.

On that note, let's look at three player battles that could determine the outcome of the fixture between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa.

#1 Julius Duker vs Edu Bedia

The German midfielder played a crucial role in altering the tempo of the game against ATK Mohun Bagan. He completed 86 percent of his passes and also chipped in with crucial defensive contributions.

Even against Bengaluru, his defensive contributions, especially after the Marina Machans went a man down, allowed his team to hold on to the draw.

Meanwhile, Edu Bedia has been ever-reliant in the Goan midfield. He scored the winner against East Bengal and also controlled the proceedings when the Red and Gold Brigade were in the driver's seat in the second half.

The midfield duel for control will be one to watch out for.

#2 Fallou Diagne vs Alvaro Vazquez

The Senegalese defender was rock-solid at the back against Bengaluru FC. He had two interceptions and three tackles, while winning 100 percent of his ground duels. Fallou Diagne's duty will be to contain the smart-moving Alvaro Vazquez.

The former Kerala Blasters forward showed last season his ability to drop between the lines and puzzle opposition defenders. Diagne will have to keep the Spaniard in check.

#3 Jiteshwor Singh vs Brandon Fernandes

Jiteshwor Singh, at the tender age of 20, has already established himself as one of the finds of this ISL season.

His performances in the first two matches have made him crucial to how Chennaiyin FC operate in the middle of the park. He can make dart runs into the box and his eye for the killer box makes him a threat from deep.

Playing in the right central-midfield spot, Jiteshwor will be marshaling the runs of Brandon Fernandes. The FC Goa skipper scored in their last game and will be hoping for a similar impact this time around.

Poll : 0 votes