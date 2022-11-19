Chennaiyin FC will be hoping to bounce back after a tough outing against Mumbai City FC.

Chennaiyin FC will take on Jamshedpur FC at the Marina Arena on Saturday, November 19 in an early kick-off. Only one spot separates the sides as the hosts are placed seventh in the league table, while the Red Miners are ninth having played five games apiece.

A win for the Marina Machans will drive them to the playoffs spot. On the other hand, Aidy Boothroyd will be hoping to take Jamshedpur above the hosts with their second victory of the 2022-23 campaign.

Thomas Brdaric's side, who are on the back of a huge 6-2 loss against Mumbai City FC, will be itching to mark their return to their fortress with a victory on Saturday. Jamshedpur, who were able to eke out a draw against Mumbai City FC earlier this season, will be hoping for their first victory in November.

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC team news

Chennaiyin will welcome their centre-back Vafa Hakhamaneshi back from suspension. Kwami Karikari is a doubt and Narayan Das has been ruled out after the duo picked up injuries a couple of weeks ago. Jamshedpur FC will have a fully fit squad.

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC predicted lineups

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder, Ajith Kumar, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Julius Duker, Jiteshwor Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Rahim Ali, Petar Sliskovic.

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, PC Laldinpuia, Jitendra Singh, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Boris Singh, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC live streaming and telecast details

Marina Machans will face Jamshedpur at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network. The live streaming will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC prediction

Chennaiyin FC would look to use their home advantage to edge Jamshedpur FC on Saturday.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Jamshedpur FC

