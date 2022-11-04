ISL 2022-23: East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

East Bengal FC will host Chennaiyin FC for the second match of Matchweek 5 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season on Friday, November 4. The two teams will square off at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Although Stephen Constantine's side have been dealt a blow in the derby, the Kolkata giants seem to have found their best starting eleven for the competition. The likes of Jordan O'Doherty and Cleiton Silva have what it takes to guide East Bengal FC away from troubled waters.

Meanwhile, Thomas Brdaric's side were also handed their first defeat of the season by FC Goa in their last match. However, the Marina Machans will not be an easy side to take on given the star power in their ranks. The likes of Anirudh Thapa, Julius Ducker and Prasanth K can cause the home team problems in and around their box.

It is only a matter of time before we find out which of these two sides will take home all three points from this encounter.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-Head

The Red and Gold Brigade have crossed paths with the Marina Machans on four previous occasions prior to their first ISL 2022-23 meeting. Neither side has managed a win in this encounter, with all four matches ending as draws.

Matches played: 4

EBFC wins: 0

CFC wins: 0

Draws: 4

East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Top goalscorers in the previous Indian Super League season

EBFC: Antonio Perosevic (4), Darren Sidoel (3).

CFC: Vladimir Koman & Mirlan Murzaev (2), Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Germanpreet Singh, Rahim Ali, and Lukasz Gikiewicz (1).

East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Cleansheets from the previous Indian Super League season

EBFC: Suvam Sen (2), Arindam Bhattacharya (1).

CFC: Vishal Kaith (2) & Debjit Majumder (1).

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous Indian Super League campaign

Most saves: Arindam Bhattacharya (EBFC - 29), Debjit Majumder (CFC - 41).

Most Passes: Franjo Prce (EBFC - 508), Vladimir Koman (CFC - 909).

Most Tackles: Naorem Singh (EBFC - 84), Jerry Lalrinzuala (CFC - 68).

Most Touches: Hira Mondal (EBFC - 790), Vladimir Koman (CFC - 1085)

