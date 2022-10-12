ISL 2022-23: East Bengal FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

East Bengal FC will host FC Goa for their second game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season on Wednesday, October 12. This will be the season opener for the Gaurs. The two sides will square off at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The Red and Gold Brigade started their ISL 2022-23 season with a loss against Kerala Blasters FC and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways. Meanwhile, Carlos Pena will seek all three points to help his team off to a winning start in the 2022-23 campaign.

For East Bengal FC, playing on their home turf will be a major bonus because of the support from the club's ardent fans. But FC Goa will not shy away from a fight and will make it difficult for the home side to play their natural game.

East Bengal FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head

East Bengal FC have crossed paths with FC Goa on four occasions prior to their upcoming encounter. Both sides have managed a win, a loss and two draws against each other. The two ISL outfits have usually had closely-contested encounters.

Matches played: 4

EBFC wins: 1

FCG wins:1

Draws: 2

Top goalscorers in the previous Indian Super League season

EBFC: Antonio Perosevic (4), Darren Sidoel (3).

FCG: Devendra Murgaonkar (2)

Clean Sheets from the previous Indian Super League season

EBFC: Suvam Sen ( 2 clean sheets in 5 matches), Arindam Bhattacharya ( 1 clean sheet in 11 matches).

FCG: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (1 clean sheet in 15 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous Indian Super League season

Most saves: Arindam Bhattacharya (EBFC - 29), Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (FCG - 27)

Most Passes: Franjo Prce (EBFC - 508), Edu Bedia (FCG - 1049)

Most Interceptions: Hira Mondal (EBFC - 29),

Most Tackles: Naorem Singh (EBFC - 84), Edu Bedia (FCG - 35)

Most Touches: Hira Mondal (EBFC - 790), Edu Bedia (FCG - 1504)

Most Assists: Wahengbam Luwang (EBFC - 2), Aibanbha Dohling (FCG - 2)

Poll : 0 votes