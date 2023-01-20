Having suffered a disappointing defeat against Jamshedpur FC, East Bengal FC will look to bounce back when they face Hyderabad FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Friday, January 20.

Hyderabad FC will also look to get back to winning ways following a stalemate against Chennaiyin FC. The Nizams were second best for large parts of the game, but an equalizer from Bartholomew Ogbeche towards the end of the game secured them a valuable point.

However, their unbeaten run stretches to six games, and they remain within catching distance of Mumbai City FC in their race to clinch the ISL Shield. They are currently seven points behind and a victory would narrow the gap to just four.

Manolo Marquez’s side have found form at the right moment, with their talisman Ogbeche returning to form, while their defense has been hard to breach throughout their unbeaten run. Moreover, the Nizams will look to capitalize on East Bengal FC's dismal home record to keep their shield aspirations alive.

The Red and Gold Brigade’s inconsistent patch continues. In their previous outing, Jamshedpur FC beat them by two goals to one. Stephen Constantine’s men took the lead, but the Red Miners turned it around in the second half, partly due to East Bengal FC's poor defensive display.

Additionally, the attack completely relies on Cleiton Silva to score and create chances. Constantine will certainly hope that players around the Brazilian can contribute to the goals.

A win against Hyderabad FC would see them remain ninth but would reduce the gap between themselves and sixth-placed FC Goa to five points.

East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC: Team News

East Bengal FC goalkeeper Naveen Kumar has been ruled out of the season due to a knee injury. VP Suhair, meanwhile, is at risk of suspension, having collected four yellow cards. Constantine will hope to find the right balance in defense against Hyderabad FC.

Apart from Joao Vitor, Hyderabad FC have a fully fit squad ahead of their clash with East Bengal FC. However, Marquez will have a decision to make between Javier Siverio and Joel Chianese to partner with Ogbeche.

East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted Lineups

East Bengal FC: Suvam Sen; Ankit Mukherjee, Lalchungnunga, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Mobashir Rahman, Charalambos Kyriakou; VP Suhair, Alex Lima, Naorem Mahesh Singh; and Cleiton Silva.

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh; Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Nim Tamang, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera; Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Javier Siverio.

East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC: Prediction

Hyderabad FC will arrive at this game as favorites. Further, East Bengal have only emerged victorious once on home turf this season and the Nizams have been ruthless in their last three away outings. With firepower upfront and defensive stability, Manolo Marquez’s side could pose enormous problems for their opponents.

Prediction: East Bengal FC 0 - 2 Hyderabad FC.

