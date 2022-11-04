ISL 2022-23: East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC - Prediction, preview, team news, and more

After a heartbreaking 2-0 loss at the hands of arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan last weekend, East Bengal will welcome struggling Chennaiyin FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday, October 4.

The Red and Gold Brigade, after a tenacious first half, conceded two goals in the second 45 to lose the Kolkata derby. Their record currently stands at three losses and just a single victory after four matches.

Meanwhile, the Marina Machans are in a fix of their own. After dismantling the Mariners 2-1 in their opening game in Kolkata, Chennaiyin have only managed to come away with a draw and a loss in their following matches. In their previous encounter, FC Goa registered a battling 2-0 victory against the Tamil Nadu-based side.

Both teams will be yearning to return to winning ways and fans can expect a box-office spectacle.

East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC: Team news

East Bengal: The Red and Gold Brigade could very well stick to their starting lineup from the previous game. Eliandro returned from an injury to make a substitute appearance in the last game and could make a bigger impact against Chennaiyin FC.

Chennaiyin FC: Thomas Brdaric has had a few injury worries throughout the early part of the campaign and there's no sign of those concerns dying down. Kwame Karikari will miss the game due to an injury. But Anirudh Thapa has returned to full fitness and Abdenasser El Khayati could also play some part in Friday's fixture.

East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted Lineups

East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh (GK); Sarthak Golui, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Jordan O'Doherty, Charis Kyriakou, Semboi Haokip, Naorem Mahesh Singh; Cleiton Silva, and Suhair VP.

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumdar (GK); Ajith Kumar, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Narayan Das, Jiteshwor Singh, Julius Düker, Prasanth K, Anirudh Thapa, Rahim Ali, Petar Slišković.

East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The 22nd match of the ISL 2022-23 season between East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on November 4. The match can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction

Both East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC are coming into the clash on the back of defeats and will be hungry for the full three points. The Marina Machans have had an extended break after their last game. Will that be an advantage? Only time will tell. But what's expected is for both teams to go hammer and tongs in Kolkata.

Prediction: East Bengal 2-2 Chennaiyin FC

Poll : 0 votes