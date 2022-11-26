ISL 2022-23 | FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know 

After a comprehensive victory against ATK Mohun Bagan in their last encounter, FC Goa will now welcome struggling Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday, November 26.

The Gaurs dismantled former boss Juan Ferrando's ATKMB with some intricate football and registered a 3-1 victory.

Now, they will be eyeing back-to-back wins for the first time since the start of the season. Carlos Pena's side are currently fourth with 12 points from six games.

Meanwhile, the Blues have slumped to a four-game losing streak and are in a downward spiral. Since their opening-day victory against NorthEast United, the Bengaluru side have been winless in the league.

On that note, let's take a look at some of the important numbers in the fixture:

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head

Both sides have met on 11 previous occasions in the ISL, with the Blues coming out on top in five of those encounters.

The Gaurs, on the other hand, have won just three times in this fixture. The sides also met in the final of the 2018-19 ISL season, where Bengaluru came out on top and lifted the trophy.

Matches played: 11

FC Goa wins: 3

Bengaluru FC wins: 5

Draws: 3

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Bengaluru FC @bengalurufc



There's three massive points on offer as the Blues take on the Gaurs in Goa. Come on, BFC!



#FCGBFC #WeAreBFC #NothingLikeIt Together through everything!There's three massive points on offer as the Blues take on the Gaurs in Goa. Come on, BFC! Together through everything! 🔥There's three massive points on offer as the Blues take on the Gaurs in Goa. Come on, BFC! 🔵#FCGBFC #WeAreBFC #NothingLikeIt https://t.co/FWh6frZbXQ

FCG: Devendra Murgaonkar (2).

BFC: Cleiton Silva (9), Prince Ibara (4), Sunil Chhetri (4).

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season

FCG: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (1)

BFC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (3), Lara Sharma (2).

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (FCG - 27), Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC - 33).

Most passes: Edu Bedia (FCG - 1049), Alan Costa (BFC - 910).

Most tackles: Edu Bedia (FCG - 35), Bruno Ramires (BFC - 104).

Most touches: Edu Bedia (FCG - 1504), Bruno Ramires (BFC - 1165).

