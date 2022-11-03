ISL 2022-23: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - 3 player battles

After succumbing to their first defeat of the 2022-23 ISL season, FC Goa will welcome Jamshedpur FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Thursday, November 3.

Against Hyderabad FC, the Gaurs dominated possession but struggled to bury their chances. Javier Siverio came in with a clutch goal to put Manolo Marquez's side ahead.

However, Carlos Pena's team had the golden opportunity to grab an equalizer after Alvaro Vasquez was fouled inside the box. The Spaniard opted to take the resulting penalty but scuffed it wide.

Meanwhile, the Red Miners narrowly edged out NorthEast United FC in their previous game. Aidy Boothroyd's men made the breakthrough courtesy of a Peter Hartley header and held onto their one-goal lead, securing three important points in the process.

On that note, let's take a look at the three player battles that could determine the outcome of the clash between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC:

#1 Edu Bedia vs Wellington Priori

Edu Bedia has been ever-reliant in the FC Goa midfield over multiple seasons now. In their opening game of the 2022-23 campaign, he scored the winner against East Bengal and also controlled the proceedings when the Red and Gold Brigade were in the driver's seat in the second half.

Against both Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC, the Spanish maestro looked in fine touch with everything good about the Gaurs passing through him.

Meanwhile, Wellington Priori is yet to burst to his expected level but has shown some moments of brilliance. The Brazilian has been deputized mostly in a defensive role in previous outings.

However, he possesses the ability to contribute to his team's attack and Jamshedpur will be hoping for the same.

#2 Marc Valiente vs Daniel Chima Chukwu

The Spanish defender is yet to have the desired impact but has looked solid in patches. Marc Valiente has gelled well with his centre-back partner Anwar Ali and will have to marshal Jamshedpur's talisman Daniel Chima Chukwu.

The Nigerian forward scored two goals in their first two matches. He is a danger to every defender in the ISL due to his physical style of play. Although he didn't score in the last game, Daniel Chukwu will be raring to find the back of the net against FC Goa.

#3 Seriton Fernandes vs Ritwik Kumar Das

Ritwik Kumar Das, down the left flank, has been one of the major positives for the Jamshedpur FC side this season. His wingplay has given rise to ample chances for the Red Miners. Although not all of them have been converted diligently, Ritwik will be a major threat to FC Goa.

Marshaling his side of the pitch will be full-back Seriton Fernandes. The veteran defender will not only have to negate the threat from Ritwik but also create some chances in the opposition half.

