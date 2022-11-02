ISL 2022-23: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC prediction, preview, team news, and more

FC Goa will host Jamshedpur FC for the first match of Matchweek 5 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season. The two teams will square off at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Thursday, November 3.

The Gaurs lost their last game against Hyderabad FC. Hence, this will serve as a must-win encounter for Carlos Pena's men, who have won their first two games of the 2022-23 season.

Their match against the Nizams was closely contested as the Gaurs fell behind through a Javier Siverio goal. However, Pena's men had the golden opportunity to grab an equalizer after Alvaro Vasquez was fouled inside the box. The Spaniard opted to take the penalty but missed the target.

The Men of Steel, on the other hand, managed a hard-fought match against NorthEast United FC in their previous game. Aidy Boothroyd's men made the breakthrough courtesy of a Peter Hartley header and held onto it, securing an all-important three points. They will be eager to continue on with their current form, in the hopes of adding more wins to their tally.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Team news

FCG: The Gaurs will miss the services of Dheeraj Singh, who has reported to training but isn't a sure shot choice in the starting eleven.

JFC: The Men of Steel do not have any injury concerns and are likely to field a strong starting eleven in their pursuit of a second win this season.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted Lineups

FCG: Arshdeep Singh (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Marc Valiente, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling; Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes (C); Iker Guarrotxena, and Noah Sadaoui.

JFC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Wellington Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Ritwik Das, Borish Singh, Harry Sawyer, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Live stream and TV broadcast details

Match 21 of the ISL 2022-23 season between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 5.30 pm IST on November 3, 2022. The match can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Prediction

This will be a closely contested encounter due to the record of both teams in their last match. The Gaurs failed to grab a win in their last match and will be bent on getting back to their winning form.

Meanwhile, the Men of Steel grabbed their first win of the season in their last match and will want to keep their form intact.

Prediction: FC Goa 1-1 Jamshedpur FC

