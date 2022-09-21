ISL 2022-23: Former ATK Mohun Bagan defender slapped with a two-year ban by NADA after failing a dope test

Former ATK Mohun Bagan defender Ashutosh Mehta has been handed a two-year ban by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for failing a dope test. The panel imposed a suspension on the defender in their order dated September 14, 2022, for a morphine-related offense.

The defender was tested by NADA India on the day of ATK Mohun Bagan's ISL clash against Hyderabad FC on February 8, 2022. Mehta did not make it to the starting line-up for that particular match.

During the hearing, the defender claimed he was given the medicine by a teammate on the grounds that he was suffering from a body ache. He also claimed that he did not know about the contents of the medicine and mistook it for an ayurvedic remedy.

Although the supposed 'teammate' referred to has not been named, the panel has disclosed in its notice that the other player tested negative. The panel also stated in the notice that the prohibited substance was not consumed to elevate the defender's performance but was only meant to relieve him of body pain.

Ashutosh Mehta has accepted a voluntary provisional suspension. He has the option to appeal this decision to the to the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel (ADAP).

Ashutosh Mehta had 17 appearances for ATK Mohun Bagan

The former ATK Mohun Bagan defender made 17 appearances for the Green and Maroon Brigade, including one in the AFC Cup group stage. The full-back had a decent outing with the Kolkata giants. However, his performance against Gokulam Kerala FC in the club's AFC Cup Group D fixture was not up to the mark, resulting in a contract termination.

The defender was rumored to be joining another ISL side ahead of the 2022-23 season. However, it will be interesting to see how the recent developments affect the player's move to a new club.

