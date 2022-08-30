ISL 2022-23: How Bengaluru FC are expected to shape up under Simon Grayson in the upcoming season

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Bengaluru FC had a disappointing campaign in the 2021-22 season under former gaffer Marco Pezzaiouli.

Despite a win in the opening encounter of the ISL campaign, the Blues have failed to win in seven straight games with a surprising loss coming against Odisha FC. Their inconsistency throughout the season became a talking point as the Blues were unable to grab a place amongst the top 4.

The Blues' primary issue was scoring goals. Skipper Sunil Chhetri and Brazilian forward Cleiton Silva took time to find their scoring form. Chhetri was initially deployed on the left flank, out of his natural position.

There was also a lack of creativity at the center of the park. This was due to a dearth of attacking midfielders who could progress the ball centrally. Attacks were mostly dependent on the wingers and both Udanta Singh and Prince Ibarra struggled to be at their best throughout the season.

The season ended with an air of doubt about the gaffer's stay at the club. Pezzaiouli failed to make an impression and wasn't part of the club's plans anymore. Former Leeds United gaffer Simon Grayson was lured in to change the dynamics of the club and put them back on course for glory.

Bengaluru FC's transfer season diaries

Bengaluru FC were steady in the summer transfer window. They added some known faces who have had a fair amount of experience in the ISL. First among them was Javi Hernandez, the Spanish midfield maestro who has had stints with Kolkata-giant ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC. Joining him at the club were former colleagues Prabir Das and Roy Krishna.

Krishna's combination with Sunil Chhetri will be one to look out for in the upcoming season. The Fijian ace is also known to link-up well with Prabir Das, with the full-back flooding the box with crosses for the striker. The Blues have lured in another full-back from Kolkata. SC East Bengal's Hira Mondal, whose defensive displays caught the eye of many last season, will be seen playing an important role at the club.

Bengaluru FC have also managed to rope in former TRAU FC goalkeeper Amrit Gope. He will serve as an important backup to first-choice custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The Blues have added Aleksandr Jovanovic to their squad for the upcoming season. Jovanovic is an Australian centre-back whose aerial ability can be an asset both during defensive and offensive phases.

Bengaluru FC's probable setup for the upcoming season

The Blues may set themselves up in the following ways with the players available to them:

1) 4-2-3-1 formation

A 4-2-3-1 setup under Simon Grayson.

Bengaluru FC, under Simon Grayson, could be seen featuring in a 4-2-3-1. The formation complements the players at the club and could be effective in drawing out convincing outcomes in the upcoming season.

An idea of the expected movements (position-wise) of Bengaluru FC in a 4-2-3-1 formation

Grayson's teams love the idea of unsettling their opponents. Hence, the Blues can be expected to play a high line in the upcoming season. While in possession, Bengaluru FC could plan on being direct. Spanish midfield maestro Javi Hernandez could be seen playing as a playmaker, a role that suits the former ATK Mohun Bagan midfield general.

The two full-backs, Prabir Das and Roshan Singh, could be expected to hug the touchlines and move up and down the flanks. The wingers are expected to do a similar job, with the exception of crowding the box in goal-scoring scenarios. The double-pivot will have its own unique function.

Brazilian midfielder Bruno Ramires will be seen screening the two central defenders while his partner in the center, Suresh Singh Wangjam, will be used in a more box-to-box role.

2) 4-3-3 formation

A 4-3-3 setup under Simon Grayson.

With the quality of players available to the Blues head coach, the 4-3-3 formation could be a great alternative if the gaffer intends on mixing things up. Midfielders Danish Farooq and Suresh Singh Wangjam possess qualities to help their side play in a 4-3-3 formation.

An idea of the expected movements (position-wise) of Bengaluru FC in a 4-2-3-1 formation

With the two midfielders moving ahead to join the attack, the full-backs could move inside close to the defensive midfielder (Bruno Ramires) and form a rest defense. This would prevent the side from being victims of fast-paced attackers trying to break on the counter. This allows the attacking wingers to hug the flanks and stretch the opposition's defense as much as possible and then manipulate the spaces.

Sunil Chhetri, who is a natural forward, can be used as a false nine to add numbers to the progressive third.

