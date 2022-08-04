ISL 2022-23: How Greg Stewart will fit into Mumbai City FC's system

After failing to break into the knockout spots in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season, heavyweights Mumbai City FC are gunning for the top spot in the upcoming term.

The Islanders have been moving thick and fast in the summer transfer window, acquiring some of the finest talents at their disposal.

Head coach Des Buckingham is now a year older and wiser in Indian football and has steadily gelled with his squad. The Englishman's understanding of the game has allowed him to approach players who can realistically uplift the club to the next level.

With Greg Stewart, Mumbai City FC have definitely acquired one such player. The Scot was adjudged the Hero of the League in his debut ISL campaign after scoring 10 goals and providing as many assists.

Greg Stewart's all-round play in the frontline gave Jamshedpur FC an edge

In over 21 appearances he made for the Red Miners, Stewart established himself as the driving force in their attack. While Owen Coyle deputized Daniel Chima Chukwu as the target man, Greg played just behind him as the creative forward.

The 32-year-old was heavily involved in dropping deep, carrying the ball upfield and finding pockets of space in the opposition half. With Stewart dropping between the lines, defenders failed to close him down without disrupting the shape. This is where the former SC East Bengal striker would come in. Chima Chukwu eyed those opportune moments of having an out-of-shape defense and used his physical presence and attacking prowess to gain advantage.

Meanwhile, Stewart himself isn't a shy shooter either. He registered 3.2 shots per game throughout last season. Most importantly, more than 50% of those shots were on target.

The Scot also showed off his creative prowess, threading 3.2 key passes per 90. Stewart was directly involved in 20 out of the 43 goals scored by the Men of Steel last season, whether he was scoring himself or creating them.

How will Greg Stewart fit into Des Buckingham's system at Mumbai City FC?

The Islanders, under Buckingham, have lined up in a flexible 4-2-3-1 system throughout the previous season. The double pivot in midfield has helped MCFC during the transition phases.

However, they lacked forward players who could fit into multiple roles. While the likes of Igor Angulo and Diego Mauricio were out-and-out box strikers, Cassio Gabriel was an orthodox creative midfielder. But the recruitment of Greg Stewart gives the Islanders a free-wheeling forward option.

The former Rangers FC man completed 46% of his dribbles last season, accounting for 1.7 successful dribbles per game. His physicality on the ball allowed Stewart to win 5.3 duels per match. With Greg's workrate and movement off the ball, the defenders will have a tough time marking him. He can either slot in as a second striker or in a pure No. 10 role.

The mobility of both Stewart and his new partner Jorge Pereyra Diaz will give Mumbai City FC a new dimension in their attacking department. It will be a pure headache for the opposition to contain these two elite ball carriers.

