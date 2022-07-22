ISL 2022-23: How is Kerala Blasters FC expected to shape up under Ivan Vukomanovic in the upcoming season?

Kerala Blasters FC began their 2021-22 campaign with the Durand Cup. Placed in Group C amidst sides like Bengaluru FC, Delhi FC and the Indian Navy, the Tuskers managed to win only one match out of three. Their only win came against the Indian Navy, meaning their journey was short-lived in the first competitive tournament of the season.

The Blasters have had a slow start to their ISL 2021-22 campaign as well. A loss on the opening day against ATK Mohun Bagan was followed by two back-to-back draws, which rang bells from the past. But a win against then defending champions Mumbai City FC that was followed by another against Chennaiyin FC turned the tides in favor of Vukomanovic's men.

The Serbian gaffer's repeated talks on how he envisions his team to play took shape as losses and draws steadily took a back seat and Kerala Blasters FC rose higher up the table.

The side showcased its uniqueness with every individual player adding to the palette of skills. The front four comprising Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Adrian Luna, and Sahal Samad destroyed opposition defenses with combination play and switching positions.

At the back, skipper Jessel Carneiro, Marko Leskovic and young gun Ruivah Hormipam alongside veteran Harmanjot Khabra made sure Prabhsukhan Gill had an easy time under the bar. The Yellow Tuskers managed to finish in the top four and make it to the playoffs after six years.

Kerala Blasters FC's transfer season diaries

The Yellow Tuskers witnessed key departures this summer with Enes Sipovic being the first one. Star forward Vasquez also changed camps and will be seen in FC Goa in the upcoming season.

Diaz's move fell through at the last moment, with the player deciding to ply his trade for Mumbai City FC. To the surprise of many, Vincy Barreto also changed his base to Chennaiyin FC for the upcoming season.

This meant that Ivan Vukomanovic needed to reinforce his side with the appropriate signings. Replacing the Bosnian defender, Vukomanovic brought in centre-back Victor Mongil. The former ATK Mohun Bagan player was a key part of the title-winning side that lifted the ISL trophy in the 2019-20 campaign.

Sipovic was an irreplaceable partner to Juggernauts skipper Hector Rodas. He is also known for his ball-playing abilities, which may be useful for the Yellow Tuskers.

The club's sporting director Karolis Skinkys signed Bryce Miranda and Saurav Mandal, two attackers who shone for the Churchill Brothers in the I-League 2021-22. Injuries to the wingers were a concern for the Blasters last season and the side were left with few options. Barreto's departure sparked the need to reinforce the side with wingers.

Kerala Blasters FC also needed a replacement for the outgoing strikers and Apostolos Giannou seemed to be a perfect fit for Vukomanovic's methodology. The 32-year-old Greek-Australian is known for his movements, pressing and catching opposition players off-guard to initiate offensive transitions. Not a traditional forward by trade, Giannou's skillset complements the Serbian head coach's style of play.

Ukrainian midfielder Vanya Kaliuzhnyi has been an interesting addition to the side this season. He will add versatility to the midfield just like his teammate Adrian Luna. Kaliuzhnyi possesses the ability to control the tempo of the game while playing as a central midfielder and also as a playmaker. His ability to shoot from outside the box is also an added advantage for the side.

Kerala Blasters FC's probable setup for the upcoming season

The Yellow Tuskers may have two ways to go about their setup with their current squad.

1) 4-4-2 formation

A 4-4-2 setup under Ivan Vukomanovic.

With the team looking set to kick-start their 2022-23 campaign, Kerala Blasters FC, who have used the 4-4-2 formation in the last campaign, can follow a similar setup. The issue with the wingers and their backup has been resolved going into the season and the gaffer will have pace as a weapon to utilize.

In possession, the central defenders can be expected to attack the spaces between the wingers and the strikers. The attackers may switch positions in order to disorient the opposition backline and find space beyond the last man to capitalize on.

An idea of the expected movements (position-wise) of Kerala Blasters FC in a 4-4-2 formation.

The centre-back pairing of Marko Leskovic and Ruivah Hormipam, who have been effective in spotting gaps and teammates' runs, can be effective ball progressors.

Kaliuzhnyi can be expected to drop and act as a deep-lying playmaker for the side while Sahal and Rahul KP invert inside into a more scoring position. Luna can be expected to play a role in midfield given his abilities in both the offensive and defensive phases.

Full-backs Harmanjot Khabra and Jessel Carneiro could choose to hug the touchline while moving forward. They may also invert to avoid the chance of a counterattack and control the central channel.

Jeakson Singh may play the role of a defense-screening midfielder and add numbers to the back to create numerical superiority.

2) 4-2-3-1 formation

A 4-2-3-1 setup under Ivan Vukomanovic.

An alternative formation that could complement the available players of Kerala Blasters FC could be a 4-2-3-1. In this formation, Adrian Luna can take up the role of a playmaker starting lower to Giannou while the others stay in their respective positions.

An idea of the expected movements (position-wise) of Kerala Blasters FC in a 4-2-3-1 formation

This would allow Luna more freedom as the Uruguayan maestro can move into pockets of space and regulate the team's tempo. Kaliuzhnyi can be an effective partner in this situation, adding numbers to the creative department of Kerala Blasters FC.

