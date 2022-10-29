Defending champions Hyderabad FC secured a 1-0 victory against FC Goa in Match 18 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli on October 29, Saturday. A lone goal from Javier Siverio in the 18th minute was enough to seal the full points and take the Nizams to the top of the table.

Manolo Marquez's men came into the clash on the back of two consecutive victories and a draw in their opening game. The 3-3 thrilling tie against Mumbai City FC showed HFC's resilience, while the victories against NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC were a testament to their ability to dominate the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Gaurs were on a winning run, defeating both East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC.

The first half was defined by start-stop football due to floodlight failures in the stadium. The occasional pauses disrupted the rhythm of both teams, however, Hyderabad emerged on top right from the initial moments. Due to their early domination and Goa's lack of proactivity, the Nizams sealed an early goal.

Hyderabad FC



First goal of the season and our No. 99 is of the mark with a clean left foot strike. Bart Ogbeche gets an assist for his deft flick on.



One up here...



In the 11th minute, SIVERIOOOOOOO scored. First goal of the season and our No. 99 is of the mark with a clean left foot strike. Bart Ogbeche gets an assist for his deft flick on.

In the 11th minute, an Akash Mishra throw-in was flicked on by Bartholomew Ogbeche into the path of Javier Siverio. The Spaniard got ahead of his marker and slotted it calmly past the keeper with his left foot. The Nizams broke the deadlock and the Goans were left stunned.

Although Carlos Pena's men dominated possession, they failed to break down HFC's mid-block. Hence, the Gaurs had very little luck in progressing the ball into the opposition's half.

Goa's best chance of the half came in the 24th minute when Redeem Tlang was set loose by a long ball. But the winger failed to chip it over the on-rushing keeper.

FC Goa rues a missed penalty from Alvaro Vazquez as Hyderabad FC seal the full points

Coming into the second half, FC Goa were still trailing by a narrow margin, however, they were more pragmatic in possession. But in the 53rd minute, it was the Nizams who came close to scoring. Halicharan Nazary almost bagged the second of the night for HFC but his strike ricocheted off the post.

While Goa had the intensity, they lacked the final ball and Hyderabad FC created the better chances on the break. But in the 81st minute, Alvaro Vasquez was brought down inside the box by Akash Mishra and the referee pointed to the spot straight away.

FULL-TIME at Gachibowli!



wins in for the boys at our Maidaan



And that was our third consecutive clean sheet



FULL-TIME at Gachibowli! Javier Siverio's early strike gives us three more points. And that was our third consecutive clean sheet.

Finally, FC Goa were rewarded with an opportunity to equalize as the Spaniard stepped up to take the spot kick. Replicating Jorginho's penalty technique, the forward ran up to dispatch the ball but slotted it wide off target. A glorious opportunity was squandered as Hyderabad kept their calm to bag the three points.

While Hyderabad FC continued their undefeated streak, the Gaurs suffered their first loss of the season and will be hoping to come back strong.

