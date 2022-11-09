ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC extend their lead at the top with a 1-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC

Hyderabad FC registered their fifth straight victory in the 2022/23 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with a 1-0 win against Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Wednesday, November 9.

Mohammad Yasir proved to be the separation point between the two sides as the Nizams strengthened their top position by extending the lead to seven points. Jamshedpur, on the other hand, languish at ninth spot.

It was all Jamshedpur FC in the first half. The hosts made a fast start and tested Laxmikant Kattimani's resistance in the second minute when Boris' shot from outside the penalty box was parried away to safety by the visitors' custodian.

Kattimani came to Hyderabad's rescue once again -- when Daniel Chima Chukwu's firm header was caught on the goal line. The Nigerian insisted that the ball went in, but the linesman and the referee were unmoved.

Hyderabad FC's experienced goalkeeper was forced to leave the field during a collision with Harry Sawyer minutes before the half-time interval. However, the landscape changed in the second half as the visitors were off to a blistering start.

Mohammad Yasir's only goal separates Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC

Halicharan Narzary's through ball was deflected away into the path of Mohammad Yasir, who used his time and space to find the near post with a ferocious strike.

Halicharan was once again in the thick of things in the attacking third. He was close to doubling the lead until he fluffed his shot. A couple of opportunities fell in the way of Bartholomew Ogbeche, but the Nigerian international failed to find the back of the net.

While the game looked done and dusted, Jamshedpur nearly put an end to Hyderabad FC's winning streak. Ishan Pandita was clear on goal, but he blazed the ball wide off target in what proved to be yet another disappointing night for the Red Miners.

Manolo Marquez's side will take on Kerala Blasters on November 19, while a trip to Chennai awaits Aidy Boothroyd and Co.

Poll : 0 votes