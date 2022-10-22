ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC - 3 player battles

Reigning ISL champions Hyderabad FC will host Bengaluru FC in the 14th match of the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 22.

Hyderabad FC are off to a flying start to the ninth edition of the Indian Super League. They drew their first match against Mumbai City and won their most recent match against Northeast United. Manolo Marquez's men dominated the Highlanders, winning 3-0. They will hope to keep up the same tempo against the Blues.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, are fourth in the league with four points. They won their first match against Northeast United and drew their second against Chennaiyin FC.

They have far too much potential and quality to be exposed just yet. The Blues will come into the game poised to bag all three points and extend their lead.

Hyderabad FC players training ahead of the game against Bengaluru FC (ISL)

On that note, let's take a look at three player battles from the Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC game.

#3 Roy Krishna vs Jao Victor

The match-up between top striker Roy Krishna and Hyderabad skipper Jao Victor will be intriguing.

The Brazilian midfielder is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league's history. Over the last few years, Nizams' strength has been his precision tackles and interceptions.

He can carry the ball and play the transition from defense into attack. His presence will be crucial when Hyderabad FC take on the Highlanders in pursuit of a victory.

Roy Krishna, on the other hand, has already begun his tally with a stunning goal against Chennaiyin FC. His spectacular footwork and pace brought success to his former club ATK Mohun Bagan, and his arrival will be valuable to Bengaluru FC as well. Roy has over 36 goals in 65 Indian Super League appearances.

Overall, the duel between the two team leaders might be decisive in determining which side creates more scoring opportunities.

#2 Sunil Chhetri vs Odei Onaindia

The Nizams re-signed the Spanish center-back, who spearheaded Hyderabad's defense in 2020-21. This will be his second season in the Indian Super League.

Onaindia excelled with his passing and accurate tackling. The Spaniard will not only be crucial to Manolo's plans at the back, but he will also try to cause difficulties in the opponent's box with set pieces.

Sunil Chhetri, the Indian icon, is one of the finest goal scorers in Indian Super League history, with over 50 goals and 10 assists. The Indian skipper poses a serious threat to any opponent. He has beaten the league's top foreign defenders, and his mere presence will be a huge motivator for Bengaluru FC.

#1 Alan Costa vs Bartholomew Ogbeche

Bartholomew Ogbeche, the league's all-time leading scorer, will be up against BFC center-back, Alan Costa. Under Grayson, Bengaluru FC's Brazilian defender has been particularly good.

He was crucial in maintaining the defensive line unbroken throughout the build-up phase, especially during defensive-to-attack transitions in the first two matches.

Meanwhile, Ogbeche is well-known in the Indian Super League. He is a lethal striker, and with the league's all-time greatest goal-scoring record of 55, he will be a key figure in Manolo's lineup today.

With his clinical pace, poaching instincts, and quick movement inside the box, Bart appears to be a headache for the Blues' defense.

