ISL 2022-23 | Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 14

In a battle of champions, Durand Cup winners Bengaluru FC will travel to the home of the reigning ISL champions Hyderabad FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 22.

The Nizams started off their season with a hard-fought 3-3 draw against heavyweights Mumbai City FC. Soon after, Manolo Marquez's men followed it up with a 3-0 win against NorthEast United FC. Mohammad Yasir and Halicharan Narzary played a massive role in their club's first victory of the season.

Hyderabad FC



It's Matchday and it's a special one for Hyderabad...



Our neighbors from Bengaluru are here but we will have the city behind us.



Let's go, Hyderabad



The Blues, meanwhile, will look to get back to winning ways after being held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Chennaiyin FC. Despite a strong start, the Blues succumbed to the pressure from Thomas Brdaric's side and ended up conceding right before half-time.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head

Previously, the two teams have faced each other on six separate occasions times in the ISL. Hyderabad FC emerged victorious in two matches while Bengaluru FC won one. Three of those clashes ended in a draw. The Nizams won in both meetings last season.

Matches Played: 6

Hyderabad FC wins: 2

Bengaluru FC wins: 1

Draws: 3

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Bengaluru FC: Cleiton Silva (9), Prince Ibara (4), Sunil Chhetri (4).

Hyderabad FC: Bartholomew Ogbeche (18), Javier Siverio (7).

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season

Bengaluru FC



Sandesh Jhingan opened up about his return to Bengaluru, what to expect from tonight's opponents and more. Watch!



#WeAreBFC #NothingLikeIt #HFCBFC “The game is won in both the boxes, and that’s how it’s going to be.”Sandesh Jhingan opened up about his return to Bengaluru, what to expect from tonight’s opponents and more. Watch! “The game is won in both the boxes, and that’s how it’s going to be.” 🔵Sandesh Jhingan opened up about his return to Bengaluru, what to expect from tonight’s opponents and more. Watch! ▶️#WeAreBFC #NothingLikeIt #HFCBFC https://t.co/8bgeF4TRpd

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (3)

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (3), Lara Sharma (2).

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Laxmikant Kattimani (HFC - 61), Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC - 33)

Most passes: Joao Victor (HFC - 680), Alan Costa (BFC - 910)

Most tackles: Akash Mishra (HFC - 39), Bruno Ramires (BFC - 104)

Most touches: Akash Mishra (HFC - 1439), Bruno Ramires (BFC - 1165)

