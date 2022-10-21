ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC prediction, preview, team news, and more

Hyderabad FC (HFC) will host Bengaluru FC (BFC) in their third match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season. The two sides will square off at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

After registering a 3-0 win against NorthEast United FC, the defending champions will be eager to maintain their momentum with a win against the Blues. Manolo Marquez's side will be backed by the club's faithful. Mohammad Yasir and Halicharan Narzary played a massive role in their club's win against the Highlanders.

Meanwhile, Simon Grayson's side will look to get back to winning ways after coming away with only a point against Chennaiyin FC. Despite a strong start, the Blues succumbed to the pressure from Thomas Brdaric's side and ended up conceding right before half-time to finish with a 1-1 draw.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Team News

HFC: Manolo Marquez will have his entire squad raring to go to take on the Blues on their home turf. The Nizams do not have any injuries in the build-up to this game.

BFC: The Blues will have their entire squad at the disposal of Simon Grayson. The gaffer might look to change his approach after failing to secure a win against Chennaiyin FC.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted lineups

HFC: Laxikant Kattimani (GK); Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Manoj Mohammad; Mohammed Yasir, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor (C), Halicharan Nazary; Javier Siverio, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

BFC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Prabir Das, Naorem Roshan Singh; Bruno Ramires, Danish Farooq; Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri (C), Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The ISL encounter between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC will be broadcast live on the StarSports and StarSports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on October 22. The match can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Prediction

Although the two sides in this particular contest are pretty evenly matched, the Nizams have been more menacing in recent times. The home team could snatch a tight win.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 2-1 Bengaluru FC

