ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC - Prediction, preview, team news, and more

Reigning champions Hyderabad FC, in hopes of extending their unbeaten run, will welcome second-placed Odisha FC at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 5.

The Nizams are at the top of the table with 10 points from four games, having won three consecutive games on the trot. In their previous encounter, Manolo Marquez's side edged past FC Goa in a tightly-contested affair.

Javier Saverio's early first-half goal proved to be the difference between the sides.

Meanwhile, the Juggernauts are in fine form of their own, having won three and lost one of their encounters. Under Josep Gombau, Odisha FC have shown great resilience across matches to come away with important points.

Odisha downed Bengaluru FC in their last game, thanks to a 33rd-minute goal from Nandhakumar Sekar.

Hence, when the two in-form sides collide, a footballing spectacle can very well be expected.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Team news

Hyderabad FC: The Nizams have managed to largely keep away injury scares, at least during this initial phase. Joel Chianese is back to full fitness and could play some part in the clash against the Juggernauts.

Odisha FC: The visitors, too, don't have any significant injury concerns. They are mostly expected to field the same starting lineup in the next match. However, the availability of Shubham Sarangi could be doubtful.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted Lineups

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor (C), Hitesh Sharma, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Nazary; Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio.

Odisha FC: Singh Sandhu, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Namgyal Bhutia, Bruno Ramires, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Naorem Roshan Singh, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The 23rd match of the ISL 2022-23 season between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 5.30 pm IST on November 5. The match can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Prediction

Both Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC have been in a rich vein of form. The Nizams have, however, looked more like a free-wheeling side while the Juggernauts have shaped up as a pragmatic unit. Gombau's side have also shown a lot of fight in their games.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 2-1 Odisha FC

