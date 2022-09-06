ISL 2022-23: ISL Golden Boot winners list

The Indian Super League (ISL) is home to some of the best forwards in Indian football. Forwards, both Indian and foreign, have displayed their goal-scoring prowess, guiding their sides to significant victories since the start of the tournament.

These attackers have terrorized opposition defenders, sniffing out goal-scoring opportunities and guiding their teams to significant wins. Their goal-scoring prowess allowed them to lead the charts in their respective seasons, earning them the Golden Boot award.

On that note, let's take a look at the goal scorers who have been awarded the Golden Boot in the ISL so far.

#1 Elano Blumer (ISL 2014)

The Brazilian forward was Chennaiyin FC's marquee signing in the inaugural season of the ISL in 2014. The former Manchester City midfielder was an instant hit as he found himself amongst the goals.

Having captained the Marina Machans, Elano netted eight times in 11 appearances for Chennaiyin FC. His ability to put the ball into the net made him a fan favorite.

#2 Stiven Mendoza (ISL 2015)

Having spent a season in the ISL, the Colombian forward was a hit donning Chennaiyin FC's blue in 2015. He hit the ground running as soon as he arrived.

The pacy forward was a menace to opposition defenders, who had a tough time dealing with him. Mendoza bagged 13 goals in 16 appearances for the Marina Machans and picked up the Golden Boot award in 2015.

#3 Marcelo Leite Pereira (ISL 2016)

Marcelo Leite Pereira earned plaudits from manager Gianluca Zambrotta in his solitary season for the erstwhile Delhi Dynamos. The Brazilian, who is usually a wide forward, scored 10 goals in 15 appearances for Dynamos.

He opened his account in the ISL with a brace against Chennaiyin FC on October 6, 2015. The former Dynamos man scored a hat-trick against FC Goa, guiding his side to a 5-1 victory over the Gaurs.

#4 Ferran Corominas (ISL 2017-18)

The Spanish forward is considered to be one of the best attackers to have set foot on Indian soil. Joining FC Goa in the 2017-28 season, Coro scored for the first time in FC Goa's away win against Chennaiyin FC on November 19. This followed two hat-tricks against Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

Ferran Corominas ended the ISL 2017-18 season with 18 goals to his name and thus winning the Golden Boot.

#5 Ferran Corominas (ISL 2018-19)

After impressing in his first season in India, Coro bagged a contract renewal, keeping him at the club for another season. He started the 2018-19 campaign with a brace against NorthEast United FC on October 1, 2018.

He scored a brace against the Highlanders in the return leg on December 14, 2018. Corominas ended the season with 16 goals, winning the Golden Boot for the second time in two seasons.

#6 Nerijus Valskis (ISL 2019-20)

Nerijus Valskis joined Chennaiyin FC in July 2019. The Lithuanian forward made headlines with his performances for the Marina Machans under the guidance of Owen Coyle.

Valskis helped his team reach the ISL finals where they crossed paths with ATK. The former Chennaiyin FC bagged a goal in the final despite his side losing 3-1 to the eventual champions.

At the end of the season, Valskis was tied with Roy Krishna and Bartholomew Ogbeche with 15 goals each. However, the Lithuanian walked away with the Golden Boot award due to the number of assists he has recorded over the course of the season.

He followed his gaffer to Jamshedpur FC the following season but could not replicate his goal-scoring form for the Men of Steel.

#7 Igor Angulo (ISL 2020-21)

Igor Angulo joined FC Goa ahead of the 2020-21 season. He opened his account by scoring a brace against Bengaluru FC in their season opener. The Spanish forward bagged 14 goals in 21 appearances for the club. Despite the forward's contributions to the Gaurs' ISL campaign, he was not named in the club's AFC Champions League squad, which came as a surprise to many.

The following season, Angulo joined Mumbai City FC to continue his trade in the ISL. The Spanish forward, however, was unable to live up to his reputation, managing only 10 goals in 19 appearances for the Islanders.

#8 Bartholomew Ogbeche (ISL 2021-22)

The Nigerian forward missed out on the Golden Boot award against Nerijus Valskis in the 2019-20 season. However, the Hyderabad FC forward made amends for it in the 2021-22 season, where he netted 18 times in 20 appearances for the Deccan outfit.

Ogbeche bagged two hat-tricks against Odisha FC and SC East Bengal respectively.

He was a threat to the opposition defenders because of his ability to sense opportunities and physical prowess.

Edited by Ankush Das