ISL 2022-23: "It's going to be a difficult game tomorrow," NorthEast United FC coach Marco Balbul

NorthEast United FC will play East Bengal FC in the two team's third game of the ISL 2022-23 season. The sides are the only teams this season to not register a point yet.

East Bengal have lost their opening two games against Kerala Blasters and FC Goa. NorthEast United FC have gone down in their first two games to Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC.

It is a must-win game for both teams if they wish to stay within reach of the teams higher up in the league table.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match tomorrow, Highlanders head coach Marco Balbul shared his views regarding the game tomorrow and his thoughts on the opponents

"East Bengal FC are a good team. They did lose the previous game but they are a very good side. They are very well organized in attack, and it will be a difficult game."

East Bengal have been able to win just four games in the last two seasons of the ISL combined and Marco recognized that their opponents have weaknesses.

"See, they are a good side, but they have their weaknesses, so we will try to utilize those. But as I said earlier, it is going to be a good game tomorrow."

NorthEast United FC demonstrated a good style of play in their first match against Bengaluru FC, but in their second match against Hyderabad FC, the Highlanders failed to make an impact on the game. Speaking about the contrasting style of play displayed by his side in the last two games, this is what Marco Balbul had to say:

"If you look at the game against Bengaluru FC we were very good and we deserved to get at least a point. It is true that against Hyderabad FC we didn't play well. Tomorrow is a different game, and maybe we will do better. If we play the way we played in Bangalore, we will win the game tomorrow."

NorthEast United FC's star midfielder Jon Gaztanaga accompanied the coach to the press conference and this is what the 31-year-old Spanish midfielder had to say about the ISL in general:

"When I first came to India and signed for the ISL, I didn't have the proper knowledge of the league and the quality of the players here. But now, after spending time here and speaking with other players (who have played here), I can say that the quality of the league is very high. All the teams compete for the title. And anybody can defeat anybody in the league."

NorthEast United FC's sixth foreigner Sylvester Igboun arrived just a week ago, and the coach mentioned that he will be a part of the matchday squad. Speaking of Sylvester Igboun's quality, this is what Marco had to sayMarco said:

"He is a good player and we are happy to wait for him. He gives us a good option up front and it will be crucial for us to create chances."

EBFC players during their pre match practice session

We need to play more attacking football: East Bengal FC coach Stephen Constantine

East Bengal FC haven't had the best of starts to the season, and coach Stephen Constantine has been questioned a lot regarding his tactics and team selection. Speaking about his approach for tomorrow's game, the coach said:

"We showed in the second half against FC Goa the kind of football we can play. We have to play more attacking football and try to get three points from the game."

NorthEast United FC and East Bengal will both hope to secure their first points of the season from the game tomorrow, which is to be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

