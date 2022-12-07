ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC announce the signing of Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivellaro

Indian Super League (ISL) Shield winners Jamshedpur FC have acquired the services of Rafael Crivellaro from Chennaiyin FC until May 2023, the Men of Steel announced on Wednesday, December 7.

The Brazilian midfielder joined the Marina Machans in September 2019 and went on to make 27 appearances in the last two seasons, grabbing eight goals and nine assists.

The attacking midfielder had a blistering start to his life in the ISL back in the 2019-20 season. Crivellaro ended the campaign with the second-highest number of assists.

He was handed the armband ahead of the 2020-21 season and had a lot of expectations resting on his shoulders. But the Porto Alegre-born sustained an ankle injury mid-way through the season and was ruled out of the tournament.

Months later, Crivellaro returned to India for the 2021-22 season but as luck would have it, he sustained a Grade 2 muscle injury in the pre-season and was ruled out yet again.

However, the 33-year-old carried on with Chennaiyin even going into the 202-23 season. However, head coach Thomas Brdaric didn't consider the Brazilian for selection but instead signed Abdenasser El Khayati.

Hence, a day earlier, Crivellaro and Chennaiyin mutually terminated the contract.

"Delighted that we have signed Rafael" - Jamshedpur FC boss Aidy Boothroyd on Crivellaro's signing

With this move, Rafael Crivellaro has now found a new home in Jamshedpur FC. However, the Indian footballing fraternity and Red Miners fans will be eager to see the kind of form the Brazilian is in after the injury-laden spells.

Expressing his delight regarding the signing of the Brazilian, Jamshedpur FC gaffer Aidy Boothroyd averred in a club statement:

“I’m delighted that we have signed Rafael. It’s easy to see very quickly the qualities that he will bring to us. Rafael is a very talented player. He can link the defense to attack. He is very creative and looks very fit and I’m sure he is going to get plenty of assists for us.”

Meanwhile, the player himself also spoke about the excitement of working with the club, saying:

"I’m very happy to join Jamshedpur FC. This is a new challenge and a new beginning for me and I hope I can help the team succeed. The team has welcomed me with open arms and I’m very excited to work with the coach and everyone here. I want to say thank you to the fans for the warm welcome and I’m very happy and excited to perform for them on the pitch,” Crivellaro said.

The Red Miners released Wellington Priori earlier in the month and Crivellaro will take up the final overseas spot. Jamshedpur FC next face ATK Mohun Bagan on Thursday, December 8.

