ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC predicted playing XI for the upcoming season

Under former gaffer Owen Coyle, Jamshedpur FC were one of the strongest sides in the history of the Indian Super League (ISL). The Red Miners managed to win 13 out of the 20 matches they played in the 2021-22 edition of the league, lifting the League Winners' Shield after edging past ATK Mohun Bagan.

The side, however, failed to progress through the playoffs and were beaten by eventual runners-up Kerala Blasters FC.

In the upcoming edition of the ISL, the Men of Steel will be led by newly appointed gaffer Aidy Boothroyd. The side has managed to retain the majority of their squad from last season and are hungry to add more silverware to their collection.

In this article, we will take a look at Jamshedpur FC's predicted starting XI for the new league season.

Goalkeeper: Rehenesh TP

Rehenesh Thumbirumbu Paramba has been Jamshedpur FC's go-to goalkeeper since joining the side ahead of the 2020-21 season. Rehenesh TP is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the ISL and the 29-year-old has managed to live up to the expectations so far.

Defenders

Right-back: Laldinliana Renthlei

Laldinliana Renthlei's presence in the four-man backline of Jamshedpur FC cannot be overlooked. The underrated wing-back was strong in both phases of the game and his occasional absence from the starting line-up made it even more evident. A work horse in general, Renthlei is surely going to fit into Boothroyd's plans perfectly.

Centre-back: Eli Sabia

The Brazilian centre-back formed a wall-like defensive structure with Jamshedpur FC skipper Peter Hartley and the duo were literally unreachable. Sabia's physical presence was a nightmare for the opposition strikers and his long diagonals to his forwards helped Coyle's side in attack.

Centre-back: Peter Hartley

Club captain Peter Hartley was a real menace in the Red Miners' backline. The Hartlepool-born centre-back voiced his ideas during the season, with his leadership qualities being a major boost to the club's title aspirations. Hartley and Sabia are expected to have a similar impact in the upcoming season.

Left-back: Ricky Lallawmawma

Ricky Lallawmawma was one of the best left-backs in the last edition of the ISL. The former Aizawl FC defender has great vision and is able to deliver long passes accurately onto the path of his teammates. Although Ricky is expected to have competition in the form of Mohammed Uvais, the defender can hopefully keep his place in the starting eleven.

Midfielders

Central midfielder: Germanpreet Singh

Germanpreet Singh has tons of experience under his belt. The 26-year-old was an important part of Chennaiyin FC's line-up. The former Minerva Punjab midfielder brought in a lot of stability in the center of midfield. His inclusion in Aidy Boothroyd's plans may prove to be essential for Jamshedpur FC in the 2022-23 season.

Central midfielder: Sk. Sahil

Since earning fame in the I-League under former Mohun Bagan gaffer Kibu Vicuna, the young midfielder has struggled to find his place in the ATK Mohun Bagan squad. The 22-year-old decided to shift base to the Furnace and is expected to find more chances to play given most of the stars from last year's squad have moved out of the club.

Right winger: Seiminlen Doungel

The former East Bengal man was an important deal-breaker on the right flank for former gaffer Owen Coyle. As the season progressed, Doungel cemented his presence in Jamshedpur FC's starting line-up and played a significant role in the club's success last season.

Left winger: Ritwik Das

The former Kerala Blasters FC and Real Kashmir FC winger was a revelation last season. The winger burst into the limelight with his skills on the ball. He dazzled the club's faithful and was able to get past defenders with ease. The 25-year-old winger will be one of the vital pieces of Boothroyd's puzzle in the 2022-23 season.

Attacking midfielder: Jay Emmanuel Thomas

The Forest Gate-born player could turn out to be an important addition to the Jamshedpur FC squad following the departure of Greg Stewart. The tall attacking midfielder is a threat to the opposition because of his physicality. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is also a quality player with the ball. He could play the role of a goal-scorer as well as a provider for his teammates.

Forward: Daniel Chima Chukwu

The Nigerian forward was brought into the club during the January transfer window to replace the out-going Nerijus Valskis. Daniel Chima Chukwu's signing was rated low by most fans because of his performance with SC East Bengal. But the former Molde FK man has turned into a hero since donning the red colors. He went on to score seven goals in 11 appearances for Jamshedpur FC and his partnership with Greg Stewart turned out to be lethal for every team in the league.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far