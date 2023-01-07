Jamshedpur FC are set to welcome Chennaiyin FC to the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur on Saturday, January 7th.

Things have not gone according to plan for the defending Indian Super League Shield winners, as they are struggling to get results. The Red Miners have won just five points and are only above bottom-placed NorthEast United in the standings.

Kerala Blasters convincingly defeated them in Kochi last time out. Aidy Boothroyd’s men simply could not handle the combination and majestic one-touch football of their opponents and were subsequently beaten by three goals to one.

However, they showed some promising signs going forward. Daniel Chima Chukwu was once again the bright spot, scoring their only goal against the Tuskers, while Ishan Pandita and Rafael Crivellaro also had a couple of opportunities. With the addition of experienced defender Dylan Fox, the Men of Steel will look to transfer the positive signs to a victory on Saturday.

Their opponents Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, are back after a much-needed two-week hiatus. Marina Machans have shown glimpses of their ability throughout the season, but more often than not, their inconsistency has resulted in poor results.

Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 @ChennaiyinFC 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘



The battle against The Men of Steel at the Furnace awaits ⚔️



Let’s get what we came for, Machans 🏼



#AllInForChennaiyin #JFCCFC #HeroISL

Thomas Brdaric’s side are currently placed seventh in the table with 14 points to their name. A victory would take them closer to the play-off spots. The south coast side could also leapfrog FC Goa in the standings provided they win their next two games. In the context of the league table, the game against Jamshedpur FC is crucial for Chennaiyin FC.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News

Dylan Fox could be in line to make his debut for Jamshedpur FC. Additionally, Boothroyd will also be pleased to have Rafael Crivellaro, who is up against his former employers. The Red Miners faithful will hope that their key players can step up to the task.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, have a couple of injury worries. Goalkeeper Debjit Majumder has been ruled out of the game due to a groin injury. Nasser El Khayati, who last made an appearance against Kerala Blasters, could also be on the treatment table.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC:

Predicted Lineups

Jamshedpur FC: Vishal Yadav; Pratik Chaudhari, Dylan Fox, Muhammed Uvais; Boris Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Vikash Singh, Ricky Lallawmawma; Daniel Chima Chukwu, Ishan Pandita.

Chennaiyin FC: Samik Mitra; Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Akash Sangwan; Julius Duker, Edwin Vanspaul; Prasanth K, Anirudh Thapa, Vincy Barretto; Petar Sliskovic.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The match between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC will be telecasted live on StarSports and StarSports HD in India from 5.30 pm IST on January 7th. The match can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



The Men of Steel will host Chennaiyin FC in our first home game of tonight!



#JamKeKhelo #JFCCFC ⚔️ THE FURNACE AWAITS! ⚔️The Men of Steel will host Chennaiyin FC in our first home game oftonight! ⚔️ THE FURNACE AWAITS! ⚔️ The Men of Steel will host Chennaiyin FC in our first home game of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ tonight! ⚽️🔥👊 #JamKeKhelo #JFCCFC https://t.co/VQKLGHRJ1p

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction

Marina Machans will come into this game fresh after a two-week break, which could unquestionably favor them. Brdaric’s side are the favorites going into the tie, with their forwards hitting form at the right moment.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1 - 2 Chennaiyin FC

