ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - Prediction, preview, team news, and more

Struggling Jamshedpur FC will host table-toppers Hyderabad FC in the first game of matchday six of the Indian Super League 22-23 season at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Wednesday, November 9.

Last season's League Shield Winners have had a shambolic start to the campaign with just a single win and a draw from their first four matches.

The Red Miners were beaten 3-0 by FC Goa in their last fixture. Aidy Boothroyd's side conceded two early goals in the first half and were made to chase the entire game.

Meanwhile, the defending champions have had a commanding start to the 2022-23 season, remaining unbeaten in their first five matches. They are leading the points table with 13 points after a narrow 1-0 victory against Odisha FC in their last game.

While the league standings might be representing a gulf in class between the two sides, both head coaches expect a tightly-contested affair on Wednesday.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Team news

Jamshedpur FC: The head coach during the pre-match press conference revealed that Eli Sabia will miss the clash against Hyderabad. The Brazilian center-back will be back in action within two to three weeks.

Hyderabad FC: The Nizams have no major injury concerns except for Rohit Danu, who is not available.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted Lineups

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Wellington Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Ritwik Das, Boris Singh, Harry Sawyer, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor (C), Hitesh Sharma, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Nazary; Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The 26th match of the ISL 2022-23 season between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on November 9. The match can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Prediction

The Men of Steel have been struggling in the league so far. They have lacked creativity in the final third on most occasions. A major part of their gameplay has depended on wingers Ritwik Kumar Das and Boris Singh. The Nizams will be eyeing to neutralize Jamshedpur FC's threat from wide areas.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 0-2 Hyderabad FC

