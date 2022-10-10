ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC prediction, preview, team news, and more

Last season's league leaders Jamshedpur FC will host Odisha FC in the sixth match of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday, October 11, at the JRD Tata complex in Jamshedpur.

The Men in Steel will be hoping to put on a show and grab all three points in front of the returning fans. Odisha FC, meanwhile, will take the field following a major squad overhaul, looking for their first win of the season against the Red Miners.

Jamshedpur, who finished first in the standings last season, will look to continue their success this season. They hope to make headlines by kicking off the season with a big win over their neighbors and also retain their silverware this year.

Meanwhile, last time around, the Juggernauts had a mediocre season, finishing seventh in the rankings with only six victories from 20 games the previous season. They hope to return better this season and win games from the outset, making the playoffs easier.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Team News

Both head coaches have confirmed the availability of the entire squad and have no injury concerns.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted lineups

Jamshedpur : Rehenesh TP (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Ritwik Das, Jitendra Singh, Wellington Priori, Boris Singh, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Daniel Chima

Odisha: Amrinder Singh (GK), Sebastian, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Osama Malik, Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes, Nandhakumar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The clash between Jamshedpur and Odisha FC will take place on October 11 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur (Tuesday). The game begins at 7:30 p.m. IST. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be streamed on Disney+HotStar and JioTV.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Prediction

The contest promises to be an exciting one. Jamshedpur have won four of the two teams' six meetings, while Odisha's only victory came under current coach Josep Gombau. One match between the two sides resulted in a tie.

Going by their past record, Jamshedpur look primed to score yet another victory in this rivalry.

Prediction: Jamshedpur 1-0 Odisha.

