ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC - 3 player battles

Jamshedpur FC will cross paths with Odisha FC for their Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season opener at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium. The two sides will begin their campaign on Tuesday, October 11.

Both sides have had a good ending to their previous campaign. For Jamshedpur FC, it was a historic conclusion as the Red Miners marched on to lift their first-ever League Winners' Shield under Owen Coyle. Odisha FC, on the other hand, had an improved finish to their campaign in ISL 2021-22.

Since then, both camps have had major changes in their setup. The Red Miners appointed Aidy Boothroyd to take charge of the team and guide them to success, while the Juggernauts witnessed a comeback in the form of their former gaffer Josep Gombau. The two teams will be eager to start their campaign from where they left off.

On that note, we take a look at three important battles that could determine the outcome of the game.

#3 Daniel Chima Chukwu vs Carlos Delgado

Daniel Chima Chukwu's disappointing introduction to Indian football was brushed aside after the Nigerian forward shifted base to Jamshedpur FC. Since joining the Red Miners, the former Molde FK forward bagged seven goals in 11 appearances and played a major part in the club's success last season.

The Nigerian is a strong character and is known to fend off opposition defenders with his physicality.

Odisha FC's Carlos Delgado, on the other hand, is a known face in the ISL. The Juggernauts' center-back is an intelligent defender and knows his coach's methods. Delgado will play an important role in keeping clean sheets for his side.

The Spaniard has the ability to anticipate his opponent's moves and dictate proceedings accordingly.

#2 Jay Emmanuel Thomas vs Osama Malik

Jamshedpur FC's newly recruited attacking midfielder Jay Emmanuel Thomas will have to fill in the boots of his predecessor Greg Stewart. The former Arsenal man will play an important role in Boothroyd's plans, creating goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates and adding a few numbers to his tally as well.

His stature is difficult to deal with as the Forest Gate-born is a threat both aerially and on the ground. His ability to score from distance is an added advantage and will help his team score important goals in the upcoming season.

Odisha FC's Osama Malik is an important addition to the side's aspirations for the 2022-23 season. The Australian defender is versatile and can be used as a defensive midfielder.

He impressed Gombau with his performances in the Durand Cup and is likely to play a central role in Odisha FC's ISL campaign. Malik possesses the ability to read the game and act accordingly. His presence could make a difference for Odisha FC in the game against Jamshedpur FC.

#1 Peter Hartley vs Diego Mauricio

Jamshedpur FC's skipper is a tough character in that four-man backline. The skipper has been vocal about his thoughts on and off the pitch and led the side to a League Winners' Shield last season.

Forming an unreachable wall at the back with his defensive partner Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley could go on to become an influential player for the Red Miners in their upcoming ISL campaign.

Odisha FC's Diego Mauricio is a lethal striker. The Brazilian forward is not just a goal scorer but has the ability to set up his teammates. He scored 12 goals in his last stint for the club in the 2020-21 season and has since been considered one of the best to don the club's colors.

