ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 5

Last season's Shield winners Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will open their Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 campaign with a clash against Odisha FC (OFC) on Tuesday, October 11, at the JRD Tata Complex.

The Red Miners have been forced to reshuffle their squad following the departures of their head coach Owen Coyle and talismanic forward Greg Stewart.

However, they have brought in a more than able replacement in Aidy Boothroyd as their new boss and will be hoping to replicate or better last season's success.

Meanwhile, the Juggernauts had an underwhelming run in the 2021-22 season, finishing seventh with only six victories from 20 games. They will hope to fare better and qualify for the playoffs in the upcoming campaign.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head

Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC have previously locked horns on six occasions, with the Red Miners emerging victorious four times. Odisha, meanwhile, have won just once, with one match ending in a draw.

JFC have won the two previous meetings between the sides.

Matches Played: 6

Jamshedpur FC: 4

Odisha FC: 1

Draws: 1

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Top goalscorers in the previous Indian Super League season

Jamshedpur FC: Greg Stewart (10), Daniel Chima Chukwu (7).

Odisha FC: Jonathas (8), Javi Hernandez (6).

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP (6), Pawan Kumar (1)

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (2), Kamaljit Singh (1)

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most Saves: Rehenesh TP (JFC - 43), Kamaljit Singh (OFC - 34)

Most Passes: Greg Stewart (JFC - 577), Victor Mongil (OFC-593)

Most Tackles: Seiminlen Doungel (JFC - 38), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC - 20)

Most Touches: Greg Stewart (JFC - 1181), Victor Mongil (OFC - 924)

Poll : 0 votes