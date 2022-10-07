ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Kerala Blasters FC will host East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on Friday, October 7.

Both sides will be eager to start their ISL 2022-23 campaign on a positive note. The Yellow Tuskers faithful, also known as the Manjappada, will be voicing their support for the home team to unsettle the opposition.

Meanwhile, a revamped Red and Gold Brigade side will be eager to undo their records from the last two seasons.

Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC: Head-to-head

Kerala Blasters FC have squared off against East Bengal FC on four occasions previously. While the Yellow Tuskers managed one win against the Kolkata-based outfit, three of their outings ended as draws.

Matches played: 4

KBFC wins: 1

EBFC wins: 0

Draws: 3

Top goalscorers in the previous Indian Super League season

KBFC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (8), Alvaro Vasquez (8), Sahal Abdul Samad (6), Adrian Luna (6).

EBFC: Antonio Perosevic (4), Darren Sidoel (3).

Clean Sheets from the previous Indian Super League season

Kerala Blasters FC players during a training session ahead oftheir season opener against East Bengal FC. (Image Courtesy: ISL)

KBFC: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill ( 7 clean sheets in 20 matches).

EBFC: Suvam Sen ( 2 clean sheets in 5 matches), Arindam Bhattacharya ( 1 clean sheet in 11 matches).

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous Indian Super League season

Most saves: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (KBFC - 47), Arindam Bhattacharya (EBFC - 29)

Most Passes: Adrian Luna (KBFC - 945), Marko Leskovic (KBFC - 933), Franjo Prce (EBFC - 508)

Most Interceptions: Jeakson Singh (KBFC - 38), Hira Mondal (EBFC - 29)

Most Tackles: Lalthathanga Khawlhring (KBFC - 98), Naorem Singh (EBFC - 84)

Most Touches: Adrian Luna (KBFC - 1326), Hira Mondal (EBFC - 790)

Most Assists: Adrian Luna (KBFC - 7), Wahengbam Luwang (EBFC - 2)

Poll : 0 votes