ISL 2022-23 | Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 17

After two consecutive losses, Kerala Blasters FC will return to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi to welcome heavyweights Mumbai City FC in the 17th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season on Friday, October 28.

The Yellow Army began their campaign with a 3-1 victory over East Bengal before suffering losses at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC.

While the Mariners comprehensively beat them by a 5-2 margin, the Juggernauts sealed a 2-1 victory in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, the Islanders are yet to lose a game but have drawn two out of their three games so far. In their previous encounter, Jamshedpur FC held them to a 1-1 draw in a cagey affair.

On that note, let's take a look at the important numbers ahead of the clash between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head

The two sides have locked horns on 16 different occasions in the ISL. While the Islanders have won six of those outings, the Blasters have emerged victorious in four. Six matches have ended in a draw.

Last season, the Yellow Army did a double over Mumbai City FC.

Matches played: 16

Mumbai City FC wins: 6

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 4

Draws: 6

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

KBFC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (8), Alvaro Vasquez (8), Sahal Abdul Samad (6), Adrian Luna (6).

MCFC: Igor Angulo (10), Bipin Singh (6).

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season

KBFC: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (7).

MCFC: Mohamad Nawaz (5), Phurba Lachenpa (1).

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (KBFC - 47), Mohamad Nawaz (MCFC – 39).

Most passes: Adrian Luna (KBFC - 945), Apuia Ralte (MCFC – 843).

Most tackles: Lalthathanga Khawlhring (KBFC - 98), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC – 39).

Most touches: Adrian Luna (KBFC - 1326), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC – 1343).

