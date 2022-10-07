ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal - 3 player battles 

Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal will face each other at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 opener on Friday, October 7. The buzz has been building for quite a while as fans await their turn to return to the stadium to support their teams following a two-year disruption that led to the games being held behind closed doors.

The home side will enter the season with optimism after nearly writing a script last season under their inspired manager Ivan Vukomanovic. The Kolkata-based outfit, on the other hand, finished at the bottom of the table with just 11 points.

This time around, the visitors will be a tough nut to crack with Stephen Constantine returning to India as the head coach of East Bengal. The Englishman is a renowned tactician and would rely on some experienced campaigners, including Ivan Gonzalez, Cleiton Silva and Alex Lima.

Kerala Blasters are known for their excellence in the attacking and defensive areas of their pitch. On top of Adrian Luna, the Blasters managed to add Victor Mongil, Apostolos Giannou, and Dimitrios Diamantakos to improve their foreign contingency.

The Kerala-based outfit suffered a heavy defeat against Mohammedan in the Durand Cup. East Bengal exited after their group stage with just one win from four games.

It could be a showpiece event with the two coaches going head-to-head in the first game of the season. On that note, we take a look at three important battles that could determine the outcome of the game.

#3 Cleiton Silva vs Victor Mongil

Clieton Silva will be crucial to East Bengal's chances.

Clieton Silva will be hoping to weave in his usual magic after scoring two goals and assisting once in four appearances against Kerala Blasters in the past. However, he will not find it easy to penetrate the KBFC defense with Victor Mongil leading the pack from the back.

Not only will Mongil's physique come into play, but his strong tackling tendency and aerial prowess could prove to be handy for the hosts as Cleiton stands at only 5' 9.

The former Bengaluru FC man is more of a proper no.9 than Eliandro Dos Santos and is expected to be the main source of goals this season for the Red and Gold Brigade.

#2 Puitea vs Souvik Chakrabarti

Puitea will have to pull the strings in the midfield.

Souvik Chakrabarti was an integral part of Hyderabad FC last season after struggling to cement his place in the eleven during the 2020/21 season.

The experienced campaigner is known for his ability to put an end to opponents' attacks by pinching the ball back with his intelligence. He can also prove to be a great box-to-box midfielder as he is capable of linking the midfield and the forward line.

Although Souvik is not as quick as Puitea, he has the capability to read the game well and keep the opponents at bay. Breaking into the Kerala Blasters' starting XI, Lalthathanga Khawhring - known as Puitea - has established himself as an important member of the group.

The 24-year-old's nonstop run and ability to carry the ball into the final third could prove decisive for the hosts. He will be coming up against Souvik, who's one of the hardest midfield battlers in the Indian Super League.

#1 Adrian Luna vs Ivan Gonzalez

Kerala Blasters will depend on Adrian Luna's performances.

Adrian Luna has scored six goals and assisted seven times in 23 games in the Kerala Blasters' jersey since signing for them last summer.

The Uruguayan international's impact on Ivan Vukomanovic's side could not be brought into question as he was scoring goals, making constant runs, and setting up his teammates in the front line last season.

He will be coming up against East Bengal's Ivan Gonzalez. Although the Spaniard blew hot and cold in the Durand Cup, he will bring his experience into play and will be hoping to keep Kerala Blasters' forward in check.

If there's a player to stop the livewire attacker, Gonzalez is the man. Constantine will be hugely banking in on him on Friday and for the rest of the campaign.

