ISL 2022-23: Matchday 1 Team of the week

The Indian Super League (ISL) has set the stage for teams to contest amongst each other in pursuit of the two prizes set aside for them at the end of the season. The team that finishes top of the league will be awarded the League Winners' Shield, whilst the other side that manages to win the ISL Final will win the ISL trophy.

The season kicked off with last season's runners-up Kerala Blasters FC taking on East Bengal FC for the inaugural fixture of the ISL 2022-23 campaign. The Yellow Tuskers registered a comfortable win against the visitors.

Bengaluru FC took on NorthEast United FC in the second fixture of Matchday 1. Defender Alan Costa scored for his side before a controversial offside decision ruled out Jon Gaztanaga's goal, helping the Blues start their ISL campaign with a win.

Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City were up next. A thrilling encounter witnessed both sides settling for a point after end-to-end action for 90 minutes. ATK Mohun Bagan were ousted by Chennaiyin FC on the former's home turf in the following game.

To top it all off, last season's League Shield Winners were handed a shocking defeat by Odisha FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

On this note, let’s have a look at Team of the Week for Matchday 1 of ISL 2022-23.

Goalkeeper: Debjit Majumder

Chennaiyin FC's custodian cemented his position as the club's first-choice goalkeeper since the departure of Vishal Kaith to ATK Mohun Bagan.

The former SC East Bengal goalie has well and truly shown his capabilities in his side's encounter against ATK Mohun Bagan. Despite conceding a goal in the first half, Debjit was rock-solid and made sure that the Mariners were unable to add to their tally for the night. His heroics drew plaudits from his coaches as well as pundits and fans.

Defenders

Right back: Harmanjot Singh Khabra

The 33-year-old full-back has grown into his role at Kerala Blasters FC. Harmanjot Singh Khabra registered his first assist of the season against East Bengal FC.

Khabra spotted Adrian Luna's run and whipped in a well-measured pass onto the Uruguayan's path. The Yellow Tuskers right-back was also sound at his defending. He managed to keep East Bengal FC's Tuhin Das at bay and helped his team during the offensive transitions.

Center back: Vafa Hakhamaneshi

The Iranian centre-back played a massive role in Chennaiyin FC's win against ATK Mohun Bagan. Vafa managed to keep an eye on Dimitrios Petratos and disallowed him from playing his natural game.

Vafa's aerial game was also spot on. The Marina Machans centre-back used his height well in dealing with aerial balls and was equally effective during attacking and defending set pieces.

Center back: Ruivah Hormipam

The 21-year-old centre-back has been a phenomenon in the Kerala Blasters FC backline since his very first appearance. Hormipam is way ahead of his age and is the most suitable partner for Marko Leskovic.

His composure on and off the ball is one to watch. There are perhaps not too many players who have managed to dribble past this young defender.

Left back: Jessel Carneiro

The Yellow Tuskers captain has been in fine form since last season. In the match against the Red and Gold Brigade, Jessel Carneiro owned the left flank as he constantly ran up and down the corridor and made miserable for his opponents.

He even sent in a delightful cross for Apostolos Giannou but the forward misplaced his attempt.

Midfielders

Central midfielder: Lalthathanga Khawlhring

Puitea, as he is famously known, has been one of the underrated names in the ISL. However, this midfield dynamo has had a huge role in Ivan Vukomanovic's side.

A box-to-box midfielder by trait, this left-footed midfielder has been pivotal during turnovers and has maintained his levels since last season. Puitea almost bagged a goal in the match against East Bengal but saw his attempt parried away by the goalkeeper.

Central midfielder: Ivan Kaliuzhnyi

The Ukrainian midfielder made his presence felt on his debut for Kerala Blasters FC, bagging a brace against Stephen Constantine's side.

A solo run from the middle third to score his goal was followed by a thunderous half-volley from outside the box. Ivan Kaliuzhnyi has surely become a household name by now.

Central attacking midfielder: Adrian Luna

He was second on the list of the best midfielders last season and Adrian Luna has surely picked up from there. The Uruguayan midfield maestro opened his account on the first day and was influential in his team's win against the Kolkata giants. Luna has controlled proceedings in this particular ISL fixture.

Forwards

Right winger: Romain Philippoteaux

The former Ligue 1 midfielder dazzled on his debut as he outsmarted Bengaluru FC players during the game. His clever footwork complements his ball-retention abilities and makes him a player to look out for as the ISL season progresses.

Left-winger: Jithin MS

The former Gokulam Kerala FC midfielder justified his selection in the NorthEast United FC line-up. Jithin's pace and work rate were a headache for Bengaluru FC's Prabir Das.

The young midfielder was close to opening his account for his new club and missed the target by inches.

Forward: Diego Mauricio

Odisha FC's talismanic striker showed everyone why he is rated so highly in this league. After going two goals down, Diego Mauricio bagged two goals to help his side come back into the game and win it 3-2.

The Brazilian forward will be one of the brightest stars for Josep Gombau in the days to come.

