ISL 2022-23: Matchday 7 Team of the Week

Some high-intensity attacking play, some pragmatism, a little bit of efficiency, and a lot of quality football defined the seventh matchday of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Pedro Martin grabbed the headlines with his quickfire brace off the bench to turn the tie for Odisha FC in their 4-2 win over East Bengal. Meanwhile, Anwar Ali starred for FC Goa with a sturdy performance at the back and two assists as they bagged a 3-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan. Mumbai City FC thrashed Bengaluru FC 4-0.

On that note, let's take a look at the Team of the Week for Matchday 7:

* Formation used: 4-4-2

Goalkeeper: Phurba Lachenpa - Mumbai City FC

The Islanders registered a comprehensive 4-0 victory against Bengaluru FC and Phurba Lachenpa bagged a clean sheet. The Sikkimese shot-stopper came up with three crucial saves, out of which two were from inside the box.

Right-back: Sandeep Singh - Kerala Blasters FC

The Blasters came away with a narrow victory and a clean sheet against the defending champions. Right-back Sandeep Singh was massively instrumental in Kerala's defensive discipline as he chipped in with one clearance, two blocked shots, two interceptions, and one tackle.

Center-back: Anwar Ali - FC Goa

Since his return to professional football, Anwar Ali has been constantly impressing everyone in the Indian footballing fraternity. However, against ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday, he delivered one of his finest performances in the recent past. The defender was not only an absolute rock at the back but also provided two assists.

Center-back: Marko Leskovic - Kerala Blasters FC

The Croatian defender was a leader at the back for the Blasters as they silenced Hyderabad FC's lethal forwards. Leskovic stepped in with seven clearances, one block and two interceptions.

Left-back: Aibanbha Dohling - FC Goa

The young full-back was one of the players of the night for the Gaurs as he broke the deadlock with a well-taken goal in the second half. Dohling rarely allowed Manvir Singh to get behind him and negated the offensive threat possessed by the opponent.

Central-midfielder: Edu Bedia - FC Goa

Edu Bedia was an absolute metronome in the middle of the park against ATK Mohun Bagan. The Spaniard managed to keep Hugo Boumous quiet and made a few interceptions to thwart their counter-attacks. He also grabbed an assist.

Central-midfielder: Apuia - Mumbai City FC

Up and down the pitch, Apuia's relentless work rate and composure on the ball helped Mumbai dominate the proceedings. He scored the third goal for the hosts and nearly added one before he was substituted.

Right-midfielder: Lallianzuala Chhangte - Mumbai City FC

The young winger has been in blistering form this season and added another goal to his tally against the Blues. Although he was unlucky to miss out on an assist in the first half, Chhangte scored the final goal of the night.

Left-midfielder: Bipin Singh Thounaojam - Mumbai City FC

The left winger has astronomically increased his goalscoring prowess over the season and added another one to his name this matchweek. The India international was also constantly giving headaches to the right side of the opponent's defense.

Center-forward: Pedro Martin - Odisha FC

The Spanish forward came off the bench at half-time and scored a brace within three minutes. The first goal was a neat finish from an acute angle, while the second came after Diego Mauricio's cushion header neatly set up Pedro. Two goals from the former Atletico Madrid striker ignited the Juggernauts' fightback.

Center-forward: Jorge Pereyra Diaz - Mumbai City FC

The Argentine forward was a pivotal part of Mumbai's fluid attacking system. Jorge Pereyra Diaz bagged a goal and an assist while combining brilliantly with Greg Stewart and the wingers.

