ISL 2022-23: Matchweek 11 Team of the Week

The matchweek 11 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season was an absolute rollercoaster ride. Most teams have steadily settled down and shown the level of consistency we now expect from them.

Still, there were the few expected upsets here and there. But it was individual performances that absolutely stole the spotlight.

Mumbai City FC had a couple of strong contenders in Team of the Week after their emphatic 3-0 victory over East Bengal. So did Bengaluru FC after narrowly edging out Jamshedpur FC 1-0.

On that note, let's take a look at the Team of the Week for Matchweek 11:

*Formation used: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - Bengaluru FC

The veteran custodian was a crucial component of Bengaluru FC's backline as they managed to keep a clean sheet against Jamshedpur FC.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made two crucial saves from inside the box to deny the Red Miners from scoring.

Right-back: Narender Gahlot - Odisha FC

The goalless bout between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan was an intense one. However, Narender Gahlot shone the brightest for the Juggernauts. The right-back darted up and down the flank throughout the match and kept both Liston Colaco and Ashique Kuruniyan quiet.

His attacking contributions, including crosses and throw-ins, gave ATK Mohun Bagan major problems.

Centre-back: Mehtab Singh - Mumbai City FC

Mehtab Singh has shown incredible maturity so far this season and he replicated the same against East Bengal. The 24-year-old dealt well with the likes of Mahesh Singh, Semboi Haokip, and Cleiton Silva.

The centre-back kept a cool head and dictated the play from the back with his long balls and intricate passes.

Center-back: Sandesh Jhingan - Bengaluru FC

The veteran defender was an absolute rock at the back for the Blues, making the most clearances (11) in the game against Jamshedpur FC.

Together with Aleksandar Jovanovic, Sandesh made a brilliant defensive pairing and made significant game-changing contributions.

Left-back: Naorem Roshan Singh - Bengaluru FC

Naorem Roshan Singh showed glimpses of his usual fiery form and had some exciting moments against Jamshedpur FC.

He made a few runs forward, thereby operating well in both attack and defense. The young full-back made five clearances on the day.

Central midfielder: Edu Bedia - FC Goa

The Spanish maestro was an absolute metronome in the middle of the park. Edu Bedia had 108 touches on the ball, completing 91 percent of his passes.

The 33-year-old scored a goal and also registered two key passes in FC Goa's 2-0 win over NorthEast United.

Central midfielder: Apuia - Mumbai City FC

Apuia, who has been deployed further up the pitch recently, wreaked havoc against the East Bengal defenders by bagging a brace.

The Kolkata giants were unable to deal with his late runs into the penalty box.

Attacking midfielder: Greg Stewart - Mumbai City FC

Greg Stewart kicked off the party for Mumbai City in Kolkata. The Scottish international's vision to pick out Apuia for the opening goal was a decisive moment.

The in-form midfielder also rounded off his display with a well-worked goal in the second half.

Left-winger: Sahal Abdul Samad - Kerala Blasters FC

Sahal Abdul Samad demonstrated flashes of brilliance throughout the game and scored a goal.

The 25-year-old still has a lot of consistency to attain but is definitely nearing the form fans expect to see him in.

Striker: Jorge Pereyra Diaz - Mumbai City FC

Jorge Pereyra Diaz bagged an assist by setting up Apuia for the third goal. Although he was not involved in other attacking moments, his tricky runs made life tougher for East Bengal.

Right-winger: Vincy Barretto - Chennaiyin FC

The former Kerala Blasters player scored the equalizer for Chennaiyin FC when he was the quickest to react to a rebound inside the opposition box and outfoxed Sandeep Singh.

Vincy Barretto's first-time finish was brilliant as the match ended 1-1.

Poll : 0 votes