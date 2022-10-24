ISL 2022-23: Matchweek 3 Team of the week

Matchweek 3 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season had its share of thrillers. The week started with NorthEast United FC hosting East Bengal FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. With both teams eager to register their first win of the season, a thriller awaited the fans of both clubs.

However, the Red and Gold Brigade staged an upset as they turned up in their best shape so far, beating the Highlanders 3-1 at home. Cleiton Silva, Charalambos Kyriakou, and Jordan O'Doherty got on the scoresheet for Stephen Constantine's side. A victory before the Kolkata derby could fuel a more inspired outing against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Chennaiyin FC hosted FC Goa after a disappointment against Bengaluru FC in Match week 2. However, Thomas Brdaric's men were not relieved of their nightmares as the Gaurs registered their second win under Carlos Pena. Redeem Tlang opened the scoring from a Noah Sadaoui cross with the Moroccan adding the final blow in injury time.

Up next were Mumbai City FC against Jamshedpur FC at the Mumbai Football Arena and Hyderabad FC against Bengaluru FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli. The Islanders broke the deadlock courtesy of Lallianzuala Chhangte's strike, but Daniel Chima Chukwu scored the equalizer moments later. The match ended with both sides sharing points.

In the second match of the double-header on Saturday, defending champions Hyderabad FC edged past Bengaluru FC due to a Bartholomew Ogbeche header. The last match of Match week included Odisha FC hosting Kerala Blasters FC, who were yet to get out of the shock of the 5-2 loss against ATK Mohun Bagan. Ivan Vukomanovic's side opened the scoring but were ousted by two second-half goals from Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Pedro Martin.

On this note, let’s have a look at Team of the Week for Matchweek 3 of ISL 2022-23.

Goalkeeper: Dheeraj Singh

FC Goa's custodian had an excellent outing against Chennaiyin FC. Dheeraj Singh made some crucial saves during the match, keeping the Marina Machans out of goal. The young goalie had to be taken off after taking a knock but his performance against Brdaric's side was praiseworthy.

Defenders:

Right back: Nikhil Poojary

Nikhil Poojary has made the right-back position his own. The Hyderabad FC full-back has been consistent in the role since the start of the season and has managed to perform his responsibilities to the best of his abilities. Poojary has managed to acclimatize himself to the position since the departure of Asish Rai.

Center back: Carlos Delgado

The Odisha FC center-back kept Dimitrios Diamantakos within his sights at all times and nullified the threat of the Greek forward. The Spaniard was also effective at progressing the ball, effectively helping Josep Gombau's side play from the back.

Center back: Marc Valiente

FC Goa's Spanish defender did a tough job of keeping Petar Sliskovic from playing his natural game. Moreover, Valiente had to keep track of both Anirudh Thapa and Rahim Ali, making incisive runs into the box. But the Gaurs managed to keep their clean sheet against Brdaric's side.

Left back: Jerry Lalrinzuala

East Bengal FC's Jerry Lalrinzuala had a field day against the Highlanders. The former Chennaiyin FC full-back commanded the left flank as he darted up and down the channel. He managed to outshine everyone in the left corridor and played his best game in an East Bengal FC shirt.

Midfielders:

Central midfielder: Jordan O'Doherty

Usually, box-to-box midfielders are overlooked for their contributions but errors made by them can become costly for their respective teams. Jordan O'Doherty's performance against Marco Balbul's side was one such case.

The Australian midfielder bullied his opponents, closing them quickly to retain possession and join the attack during offensive transitions. Jordan even managed to get his name on the scoresheet against NorthEast United FC.

Central midfielder: Joao Victor

Hyderabad FC's win over Bengaluru FC could not have happened if not for their skipper. The Brazilian midfielder commanded the central channel as he nullified the threat of Bruno Ramires and managed to come out on top amongst all the midfielders.

Right winger: Lallianzuala Chhangte

Lallianzuala Chhangte's consistent performance in a Mumbai City FC shirt has not been spoken about much. The agile winger has developed into a menace for opposition defenders because of his ball control and ability to operate within small spaces.

Chhangte has been amongst the goals in his team's clash against Jamshedpur FC. But that's not it. His contribution to Des Buckingham's side cannot be summed up with just the number of goals scored by him.

Left winger: Redeem Tlang

It has taken some time for this intelligent winger to find his form but FC Goa's Redeem Tlang has surely made his mark at the right time. His run into the box before scoring the goal and utilizing the defender's blind side to do so cannot be summed up with numbers. The winger kept Narayan Das on his toes during his time in the match.

Forwards:

Center forward: Cleiton Silva

East Bengal FC's Brazilian talisman has made sure that the Red and Gold Brigade do not bow out of any contest without a fight. His goal against the Highlanders is a clear example of the idea. He accompanied Naorem Mahesh Singh to the high press and used his experience to calmly bury the ball past Arindam Bhattacharya.

Striker: Noah Sadaoui

FC Goa's Moroccan star has arrived. He joined the side ahead of the ISL 2022-23 season but announced himself on the big stage with a grand performance against Chennaiyin FC.

Pinning two central defenders throughout the match and making runs from in between them isn't something a football fan witnesses every day. Hence, Sadaoui's all-round performance against the Marina Machans is one that will fuel his selection in the starting line-up in the days to come.

