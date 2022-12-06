ISL 2022-23: Matchweek 9 Team of the Week

Some expected results, some upsets, and some stunning individual performances. It was the story of the ninth matchweek of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

League-leaders Mumbai City FC extended their lead at the top of the table with a stunning 4-1 victory over FC Goa. The Islanders were relentless in attack and Jorge Pereyra Diaz led the charge for them.

Meanwhile, defending champions Hyderabad FC returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory against Chennaiyin FC. Halicharan Narzary was the pick of the performers in that game.

On that note, let's take a look at the Team of the Week of matchweek 9 of the ISL:

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith - ATK Mohun Bagan

When ATK Mohun Bagan roped in Vishal Kaith, many touted the move as a huge bet. However, the former Chennaiyin FC custodian has been incredibly consistent over the season.

Against Bengaluru FC, the 26-year-old made three saves, including two from inside the box, and managed to keep a clean sheet.

Right-back: Sandeep Singh - Kerala Blasters FC

The 27-year-old has brilliantly adapted to the full-back role and put in another solid performance on Sunday, December 4.

Sandeep Singh made two clearances, three interceptions, and four tackles against Jamshedpur FC.

Centre-back: Chinglensana Singh - Hyderabad FC

The young defender complemented Odei Onaindia brilliantly throughout the clash against Chennaiyin FC.

Sana Singh also scored the all-important second goal of the game.

Centre-back: Marko Leskovic - Kerala Blasters FC

With three clearances, a block, an interception, and two tackles, Marko Leskovic was the clear leader in Kerala Blasters' backline.

Along with the young Ruivah Hormipam, the 31-year-old marshaled the likes of Daniel Chima Chukwu and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas expertly.

Left-back: Subhasish Bose - ATK Mohun Bagan

This is Subhasish Bose's second consecutive appearance in our ISL Team of the Week. The full-back had another solid game, making two clearances, two tackles, and an interception.

Central midfielder: Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia) - Mumbai City FC

Alongside Ahmed Jahouh and Greg Stewart, Mumbai's young midfielder held his own against a capable FC Goa unit.

Apuia controlled the tempo of the game brilliantly and completed 82 percent of his passes.

Central midfielder: Ivan Kalyuzhnyi - Kerala Blasters FC

The Ukrainian international was an absolute metronome in the middle of the pitch. Ivan Kaliuzhnyi completed a whopping 91 percent of his passes, including two key ones.

He recycled possession brilliantly in midfield and allowed the Blasters to dominate the game.

Right-sided midfielder: Lallianzuala Chhangte - Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC are a relentless attacking unit and the contribution of Lallianzuala Chhangte to Des Buckingham's system is undeniable.

The winger scored one and assisted another against FC Goa. He was an absolute menace down the right flank.

Left-sided midfielder: Halicharan Narzary - Hyderabad FC

Halicharan gave the visitors the lead with a brilliant strike. He also hit the post in the first half.

Striker: Jorge Pereyra Diaz - Mumbai City FC

﻿The Argentine forward has been recreating, if not bettering, his exploits from last season with the Kerala Blasters.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz scored a brace against FC Goa and could've had a few more. His runs between the lines made the 32-year-old almost impossible to deal with.

Center-forward: Dimitri Petratos - ATK Mohun Bagan

The Australian striker scored the all-important goal for the Mariners in the 66th minute.

In the build-up to the goal, the way Dimitri Petratos beat his man and created space for himself was commendable.

