ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC SWOT analysis

Indian Super League (ISL) double-winner Mumbai City FC have lost their way on a few occasions in recent times since the glorious times of the 2020-21 season. Under Sergio Lobera, the Islanders were one of the best sides to watch, playing a dominant brand of football. They ousted ATK Mohun Bagan on two occasions to win the League Winners Shield and the ISL Trophy.

Since then, the club have struggled to make a mark. Under Des Buckingham, the Islanders had a bright start to their 2021-22 campaign but fell off the radar as the season progressed. Buckingham's men failed to take their team into the playoffs.

The Islanders made some progress in the AFC Champions League, beating Iraq's Air Force Club on two occasions.

In the recently concluded Durand Cup, the Islanders reached the final of the tournament in their maiden appearance but were beaten by Bengaluru FC. However, Buckingham's side showed glimpses of what could be expected of them in ISL 2022-23.

On that note, we will take a look at the SWOT analysis of Mumbai City FC going into ISL 2022-23.

Strengths

Mumbai City FC have made some exciting additions to their squad going into the ISL 2022-23 season. Jamshedpur FC's star of the 2021-22 season Greg Stewart has made his way into Buckingham's plans for the upcoming season.

Along with the Scotsman, Kerala Blasters FC's Argentine forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz has joined the Islanders as well. Rostyn Griffiths has been lured in from Melbourne City FC to bolster the backline. Former FC Goa star Alberto Noguera has also been included in the squad for the 2022-23 season.

Former Rajasthan United FC star Bhaskar Roy, who was adjudged the best goalkeeper of I-League 2021-22 has been added to the coterie of custodians at the club. The overall squad looks set to take on the hurdles in the 2022-23 edition of the ISL.

Weaknesses

Mumbai City FC have only one proper foreign forward in their squad. Apart from Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Gurkirat Singh can also be deployed as a forward as well. The young forward made headlines in the recently concluded SAFF U20 Championship. However, the 19-year-old lacks the experience to take on big-name centre-backs in the ISL.

Hence, the absence of Pereyra Diaz due to a suspension or injury could turn out to be a nightmare for Mumbai City FC. Greg Stewart is not a complete forward and is more of a playmaker. Hence, relying on Jamshedpur FC's star to score goals may not be the best option for Des Buckingham.

Opportunities

With a revamped unit at his disposal, Des Buckingham will aim for nothing less than the title. The inclusion of players like Stewart and Noguera could aid his plans for ISL 2021-22. Mumbai City FC already look like one of the toughest sides in the competition.

With most players already familiar with Buckingham's methods, Mumbai City FC could well be on their way to glory in the upcoming edition of the ISL.

Threats

Mumbai City FC's defensive organization has become a talking point in recent times. Since the start of last season, Mourtada Fall has not been in good shape and has struggled to find his feet.

The Islanders skipper may become a concern for Buckingham going forward. Ahmed Jahouh has also been off his game on a few occasions.

Despite the Islanders landing Griffiths and Noguera, the quality of their two stars cannot be replicated by the two new signings. Hence, this could lead to changes in their approach from time to time.

