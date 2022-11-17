ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC - Prediction, preview, team news, and more

Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC, the two sides who are on the opposite end of the league standings, will lock horns in matchweek seven of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 on Thursday, November 12.

The Islanders are coming into the clash on the back of a comprehensive 2-6 victory against Chennaiyin FC. Des Buckingham's side are undefeated in the league with three wins and three draws.

Second-placed Mumbai City FC have now scored 16 goals in six games, the highest in the ISL this season.

Meanwhile, the Blues slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of East Bengal in their last outing. Simon Grayson has so far failed to transform his side into a cohesive unit after their initial success in the Durand Cup.

Bengaluru have failed to score in three successive ISL outings for the first time in their history, having registered only two goals in five games.

The two sides have contested in the ISL on 10 different occasions. While Mumbai have registered five victories, Bengaluru have emerged victorious on four occasions.

Only one of their clashes has ended in a draw. In their last meeting outside of the league, Grayson's side trumped Mumbai 2-1 to lift the Durand Cup.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Team news

Mumbai City FC: Except for Amey Ranawade, who is out for the season, the entirety of the squad is available to Des Buckingham. The Islanders are expected to field a similar lineup to their last game.

Bengaluru FC: For the Blues, Prince Ibara is unavailable. The attacking department has been firing blanks all season, hence Grayson might have to make some switches.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted Lineups

MCFC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK); Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai; Lalengmawia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh; Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

BFC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Namgyal Bhutia, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh; Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane; Leon Augustine, Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayanan; Roy Krishna.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The 31st match of the ISL 2022-23 season between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on November 17.

The match can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Prediction

Basking in the glory of their unbeaten record and steered by the support of the home fans, Mumbai City FC will come into the clash as the clear favorites. The Islanders have looked like a well-drilled unit throughout, especially in the attacking department.

Meanwhile, the Blues will be hoping to return to winning ways and kickstart their season.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 3-1 Bengaluru FC

