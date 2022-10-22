ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 3 player battles

Mumbai City FC are scheduled to take on Jamshedpur FC in a double-header Saturday in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23. The two teams will square off at the Mumbai Football Arena on October 22, 2022.

After registering their first win of the season against a strong Odisha FC side, Mumbai City FC will be desperate to add to their momentum with a win against Jamshedpur FC.

Meanwhile, the Men of Steel had a shocker on their own turf when they hosted the Juggernauts. Despite scoring two early goals, Aidy Boothroyd's side were on the receiving end of a late comeback that saw his side lose the game 3-2.

A win would be essential for Buckingham's side, who are looking to undo their disappointments from last season. Boothroyd's men will be eager to catch up in the race and keep the wins coming their way.

On that note, we take a look at three important battles that could determine the outcome of the game.

#3 Rostyn Griffiths vs Daniel Chima Chukwu

Mumbai City FC's Rostyn Griffiths has been an essential part of the four-man backline deployed by Buckingham. The former Melbourne City FC man is not alien to his gaffer's methods and is able to execute his ideas perfectly in the game. Griffiths' ability to be deployed as a make-shift defensive midfielder makes him an astute leader of the game.

Griffiths has featured in almost every game for the Islanders since his arrival at the club earlier this year. He has majorly been deployed as a central defender, partnering with either Mourtada Fall or Rahul Bheke.

Griffiths' leader-like approach to situations had made him an easy choice for his gaffer while deciding on the playing XI. His ball-playing abilities have aided the side's philosophy and have done wonders to elevate the process.

The Mumbai City FC defender will be up against Daniel Chima Chukwu when his side take on Jamshedpur FC. The Nigerian talisman is a powerful forward and can turn out to be an absolute bully for his opponents.

The goal-poacher has displayed his keenness inside the opposition box and is ability to put away almost every attempt into the back of the net.

#2 Ahmed Jahouh and Wellington Priori

Ahmed Jahouh is almost feared when he is playing. The Islanders midfielder displays intelligence on and off the ball and knows how to come out of complex situations.

The Moroccan midfield maestro is able to recognize space pockets and utilize them in his favor while his team is in possession. Jahouh's attributes have been a boon to this Mumbai City FC side.

The Mumbai City FC midfielder will be pitted against Jamshedpur FC's Wellington Priori. The Brazilian has slightly different attributes compared to Jahouh. Priori is a more explosive midfielder who attempts at imposing pressure on his opponents physically. He is also known to take his chances on goal from distance.

Priori's partnership with Germanpreet Singh turned out to be decisive for Jamshedpur FC as the duo have excelled at making the most of their individual qualities in helping their team.

#1 Greg Stewart vs Peter Hartley

This will be a great duel to watch out for in this encounter. Two former colleagues who have worked together in the previous season coming up against each other will definitely be a treat for the fans.

Greg Stewart's qualities are known to his former teammates, but that does not mean he cannot bring in anything unexpected for this game. The Mumbai City FC player is known for his unpredictable nature and work ethic.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC skipper Peter Hartley has always been a character to look at in this fixture. Hartley is a different individual in this encounter and is usually seen at his very best against the Islanders.

Jamshedpur FC will be banking on their captain to make sure that he turns up in his best form and helps guide his side to their first win in this season's competition.

Poll : 0 votes