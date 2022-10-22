ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Reigning league leaders Jamshedpur FC will square off against Mumbai City FC in match no 13 of the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Saturday, October 22.
Following a commendable performance at the Durand Cup 2022, the Islanders have begun their ISL campaign with a win and a tie, placing them second in the league rankings. Des Buckingham's men had won their previous game against Odisha FC by a score of 2-0.
Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, will be looking for their first win of the season after falling to Odisha FC in a thrilling cagey affair. Despite losing 3-2, the Red Miners displayed a promising effort under new gaffer Aidy Boothroyd.
With a fearsome group behind him, Boothroyd will urge his players to forget about the result and focus on the ultimate battle against the Islanders.
Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head
Mumbai and Jamshedpur have met 10 times. The Islanders have three victories to the Red-Miners' five. Two games between the two teams ended in draws.
Matches Played: 10
Mumbai: 3
Jamshedpur: 5
Draws: 2
Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Top goal scorers in the previous Indian Super League season
Mumbai City: Igor Angulo (10), Bipin Singh (6).
Jamshedpur: Greg Stewart (10)
Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season
Mumbai City: Mohamad Nawaz (5), Phurba Lachenpa (1).
Jamshedpur: TP Rehenesh (6)
Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season
Most saves: Mohamad Nawaz (MCFC – 39), TP Rehenesh (JFC - 40)
Most passes: Apuia Ralte (MCFC – 843), Greg Stewart (JFC - 832)
Most tackles: Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC – 39), Alex Lima (JFC - 90)
Most touches: Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC – 1343), Eli Sabia (JFC - 788)