ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC prediction, preview, team news, and more

After a comprehensive victory against Odisha FC in their previous game, Mumbai City FC will host last season's shield winners Jamshedpur FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on October 22, Saturday.

The Islanders played out a hard-fought 3-3 draw against defending champions Hyderabad FC in their opening game.

However, they returned with a dominant 2-0 victory against the Juggernauts. Mumbai will be desperate to add to their momentum and extend their unbeaten streak.

Jamshedpur, meanwhile, had a shocker on their own turf when they hosted the Juggernauts in their opening game. Despite scoring two early goals, Aidy Boothroyd's side were on the receiving end of a late comeback that saw his side lose the game 3-2.

The Red Miners have had a 10-day layoff between the two games and we'll have to wait to see how they have utilized the time.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Team news

Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham didn't mention any specific injury news, hence the Islanders are expected to field a starting lineup similar to their last game.

Jamshedpur FC: The Men of Steel have had a long gap between the games and their players are. Both Boris Singh and Ritwik Das were a threat in the last game and will continue to remain so. Daniel Chima Chukwu will lead their attacking line.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted Lineups

MCFC: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh.

JFC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Wellington Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Ritwik Das, Borish Singh, Farukh Choudhury, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Live stream and TV broadcast details

Match 13 of the ISL 2022-23 season between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 5.30 pm IST on October 22. The match can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Prediction

The Islanders have had much more of a match practice and confidence coming into the game. Jamshedpur FC suffered a morale-shattering defeat in their opening game and it might be some task for them to regroup. But given the quality in their side, Aidy Boothroyd's men might still pose a threat to Mumbai's undefeated streak.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2-1 Jamshedpur FC

Poll : 0 votes