ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC - 3 player battles

Mumbai City FC are set to take on Odisha FC in their second match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season on Saturday, October 15. The two sides will face off at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The Islanders could only come away with a point from their season opener against Hyderabad FC. The match was a thriller that ended with both sides finding the back of the net thrice.

Meanwhile, the Juggernauts registered a surprise victory against Jamshedpur FC in their season opener at the Furnace. The side conceded two early goals in the first half. However, an inspired comeback in the second half changed the story of the match.

Odisha FC registered a shocking win against Mumbai City FC last season. With the side habituated to shockers, this encounter could turn out to be one with late drama.

On that note, we take a look at three important battles that could determine the outcome of the game.

#3 Greg Stewart vs Osama Malik

Mumbai City FC's Greg Stewart is one of the biggest stars in the ISL. The former Rangers FC man earned his reputation with his performances during Jamshedpur FC's League Shield-winning campaign. The Scotsman has continued to build on his reputation with his new club.

Stewart is versatile and can be deployed as a playmaker and a makeshift forward. The left-footed attacker is a menace to the opposition as he stirs up troublesome situations in the final third.

With the likes of Bipin Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte flanking him on either side, Stewart has been even more effective than at his previous club. He is also a threat during set-piece situations. His ability to curl the ball over the ball makes it really difficult for goalkeepers.

Meanwhile, Osama Malik has already settled into his new club. The Australian defender, who can also be deployed as a defensive midfielder, has become a regular in Odisha FC's starting eleven.

Malik has good knowledge of the game and is able to predict situations and execute his moves accordingly. He can be utilized by Josep Gombau to help Odisha FC nullify the threat posed by Stewart.

#2 Ahmed Jahouh vs Raynier Fernandes

Ahmed Jahouh is always a threat to any opposition. The Moroccan midfield maestro is the best deep-lying playmaker in the entire ISL. His ability to conduct play by adding numbers during his team's build-up phase whilst also helping progress the ball is highly appreciative of his gaffer's ideas.

Jahouh's concept of space and time comes in handy for Mumbai City FC in every situation because of his ability to move inside tight spaces.

Former Mumbai City FC midfielder Raynier Fernandes is well-versed with Jahouh's style and could become an important asset for Odisha FC in this fixture. Raynier is not just a creative midfielder. He can be a menace in counter-pressing his opponents out of possession.

#1 Mourtada Fall vs Diego Mauricio

Mourtada Fall is going through a slight dip in form. However, that hasn't affected Mumbai City FC to a large extent. He is just as sound as he needs to be playing for Des Buckingham's side.

Fall is extremely essential in the Islanders' build-up phase as he initiates the process. He is also a very good ball carrier besides being an effective defender.

Fall will be up against a confident Diego Mauricio who bagged a brace against a strong Jamshedpur FC side. The Brazilian talisman has shown everyone why he is one of the most sought-after players in the league.

Mauricio is a different beast in an Odisha FC shirt. The forward has had a short stint with the Islanders and is well-versed with the abilities of Mourtada Fall.

