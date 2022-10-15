ISL 2022-23 | Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 9

Des Buckingham's Mumbai City FC started their Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 campaign with a high-intensity 3-3 draw against Hyderabad FC. However, the former champions will now have to quickly shift their focus to Odisha FC, who they face at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday (October 15).

The Juggernauts, meanwhile, come into the encounter after a historic comeback against last season's Shield winners Jamshedpur FC. OFC were trailing by two goals within the first 10 minutes of the game but rallied back to score the winner in the 91st minute.

Josep Gombau's side will be eager to build on their statement victory and extend their blistering start in the league with another win. Meanwhile, the Islanders, who return in front of their fans after a two-year hiatus, will be eyeing their first victory of the campaign.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head

Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC have locked horns on six occasions in the ISL and the results are divided quite equally as both teams have three wins each. A total of 28 goals have been scored in these six matches, with the Islanders scoring 16 and the Juggernauts scoring 12. So fans can expect a high-scoring encounter.

Matches Played: 6

Mumbai City FC wins: 3

Odisha FC wins: 3

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Top goalscorers in the previous Indian Super League season

Mumbai City FC: Igor Angulo (10), Bipin Singh (6).

Odisha FC: Jonathas (8), Javi Hernandez (6).

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season

Mumbai City FC: Mohamad Nawaz (5), Phurba Lachenpa (1).

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (2), Kamaljit Singh (1).

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Mohamad Nawaz (MCFC - 39), Kamaljit Singh (OFC - 34)

Most passes: Apuia Ralte (MCFC - 843), Victor Mongil (OFC - 593)

Most tackles: Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC - 39), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC - 20)

Most touches: Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC - 1343), Victor Mongil (OFC - 924)

