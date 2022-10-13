ISL 2022-23 | NorthEast United FC 0-3 Hyderabad FC: The Nizams humble the Highlanders in their own backyard

Defending champions Hyderabad FC (HFC) registered a 3-0 victory over NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in the seventh game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday, October 13.

The Nizams needed a victory following a 3-3 draw with Mumbai City FC in their opening game. Goals from Bartholomew Ogbeche, Halicharan Narzary, and Borja Herrera helped them secure the three points against the Highlanders.

For NorthEast United, the game meant a return to their home stadium after two long years. On what was supposed to be an auspicious occasion, they were without their head coach Marco Balbul.

The Israeli tactician was sent off for his aggressive protests against Bengaluru FC over an off-side call. Assistant coach Paul Groves presided over the proceedings against Hyderabad.

While Hyderabad FC dominated the proceedings in the initial exchanges, NEUFC were just happy to maintain their defensive shape and cover the lines.

It took just 13 minutes for the Nizams to open the scoring. Manolo Marquez's side won a free kick in the opposition's half and Mohammad Yasir stepped up to take it. The young winger drilled in a juicy ball into the box and the ever-reliant Ogbeche, outmuscling his marker, stabbed the ball into the back of the net.

After a prolonged stretch of conservative approach and trailing, NEUFC upped the ante through the likes of Jon Gaztanaga and Romain Philippoteaux. However, HFC operated smartly down the flanks to stretch the game through Narzary and Yasir.

In the 25th minute, Yasir made a crucial interception in his own half, carried the ball up the pitch, and played a delicious through ball for Narzary. The latter laid it off for Javier Siverio, whose first-time effort called for a diving save from Arindam Bhattacharya.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders had a rare opportunity in the dying moments of the first half when Philippoteaux whipped in a cross into the box after overwhelming his marker with an array of fancy skills. Although his cross was deflected by an HFC defender, it fell to Gaztanaga, whose long-range effort was just shy of the target.

Hyderabad FC pile on NorthEast United FC's misery in the second half

Trailing by a goal at home, NEUFC came out hungry in the second half, cheered on by their fans. However, the fight soon fizzled out as the Nizams once again broke their morale.

While chasing a lofted ball from Siverio in the 52nd minute, Ogbeche was brought down inside the opposition box after a high boot from Gaurav Bora. The referee immediately signaled to the spot and Hyderabad FC had an opportunity to pull two goals away from the penalty. But to the surprise of many, the Nigerian talisman had his penalty saved by Arindam.

Minutes later, the NEUFC custodian again stepped in with a crucial save from a Siverio header. The defensive highlights somehow reignited the Highlanders' spirits as Rochharzela caught Hyderabad FC on the break in the 61st minute.

He made a darting run down the right flank and drilled in a curling cross for Matt Derbyshire inside the opposition box. But the Englishman didn't get the desired connection and headed NorthEast's best chance of the game wide.

However, nothing deterred Hyderabad FC's relentless attacking play and finally they were rewarded for it in the 69th minute. After receiving a back pass from Arindam, Bora tried to dribble out of his own half but was dispossessed by Narzary, who them went on to bury the ball into the bottom right corner. Hyderabad FC now had some daylight between them and the home side.

Soon after, the Nizams continued to pile on the home side's misery as substitute Borja Herrera scored in the 73rd minute after combining neatly with Narzary. The Spaniard unleashed a low volley from the edge of the box to beat the keeper.

While both Ogbeche and Rochharzela rattled the crossbar for their respective sides, the scoreline stuck to 0-3 at the end of the final whistle.

Against the defending champions, NEUFC were left humbled and are now chasing the pack with two losses in their opening two encounters. Meanwhile, the win takes Hyderabad FC to the top of the table provisionally with four points from two games.

