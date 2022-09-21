ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC's all-time best XI

John Abraham's Indian Super League (ISL) franchise NorthEast United FC had a disappointing campaign in the 2021-22 season, with the team finishing second last.

The side was led by Khalid Jamil, who sprung to the team's aid after the sacking of Gerard Nus in the middle of the 2020-21 season.

After guiding the Highlanders to a play-off finish in the 2020-21 season, Jamil was handed the responsibility the following season. But the head coach failed to replicate his heroics. An injury-plagued NorthEast United FC had trouble settling down amidst a competitive environment and fell victim to most teams in the league.

Still, NorthEast United FC has had an interesting journey over the course of its history. It has boasted of some really talented players in its ranks. As another ISL season draws near, it's worthwhile having a look back at the best players who have played for NorthEast United FC.

Here is a look at the club's all-time best XI.

Goalkeeper: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury

The experienced custodian played a major role in the club's second appearance in the ISL play-offs. The veteran goalkeeper was at the peak of his form in his second season at the club, making splendid saves and earning the vote of the Highlanders.

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury is deserving of a spot as a goalkeeper for the club's all-time best eleven.

Defenders

Reagan Singh (Right Back)

The Manipuri defender has the highest number of appearances in a NorthEast United FC shirt. Reagan Singh has been a witness to turbulent times at the club and has been a consistent performer.

Benjamin Lambot (Centerback)

The Belgian centre-back reserves the right to be named on this list after his heroics in the 2020-21 season. Benjamin Lambot's persona and performances helped the side to the play-offs under Khalid Jamil.

Mato Grgic (Center Back)

Croatian defender Mato Grgic is probably the best defender to have played for the NorthEast United FC. He helped the club to their first-ever play-offs and played a significant role in the club's build-up phase.

Robert Lalthlamuana (Left Back)

Robert was a leader both on and off the pitch. He was a regular in the first team and was part of the squad that made it to the play-offs for the first time.

Midfielders

Khassa Camara (Central Defensive Midfielder)

Khassa Camara was a beast in the center of midfield. The French-born Mauritanian midfielder spent two seasons with the club and replicated the role of famous French midfielder Claude Makelele in a NorthEast United FC shirt. He managed to screen the defense and help the side in the build-up phase.

Rowllin Borges (Central Defensive Midfielder)

The Highlanders have had some good Indian midfielders amongst their ranks over the years but Rowllin Borges stands out from the rest. With five goals and three assists to his name, Borges makes it to the all-time Best XI list of NorthEast United FC.

Federico Gallego (Central Midfielder / Central Attacking Midfielder)

The Uruguayan midfield maestro is nothing short of a club legend. Having spent four seasons at the club spanning from 2018-2022, Federico Gallego is a hero to the Highlanders faithful. With nine goals and 11 assists during his tenure at the club, Gallego made it to the list of the All-Time Best XI.

Suhair VP (Winger)

Suhair was a favorite of his coaches at NorthEast United FC. The former Mohun Bagan forward was consistent throughout his time at the club, bullying opposition players and outworking his teammates.

He was vital for the side during both offensive and defensive transitions. Suhair also holds the record for the highest number of goals scored by an Indian for the Highlanders.

Nico Velez (Winger)

The Argentine winger remains a fan favorite and was one of the highest scorers before being taken over by Bartholomew Ogbeche. Nico managed to outwit opponents, leaving fans dazzled with his skills.

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche

The Nigerian forward holds the record for the club's highest goalscorer in the ISL in a single season. He only played 19 games for the Highlanders but made an impression that has lasted to this day.

