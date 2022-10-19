ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC prediction, preview, team news, and more

NorthEast United FC will host East Bengal FC for their third encounter of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season on Thursday, September 20. The two teams will square off at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The Highlanders will be eager to get their first win of the season. They started their campaign with a controversial loss against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium. That particular fixture witnessed Jon Gaztanaga's last-minute equalizer being ruled out as offside and their head coach being sent off.

Their second match was against defending champions Hyderabad FC. The Nizams came up with a strong display, silencing the home crowd and securing their first win on opposition soil.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata giants were unable to secure all three points against FC Goa at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Despite managing an equalizer, Stephen Constantine's side gave away a cheap freekick that eventually cost them.

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC: Team News

NEUFC: The Highlanders will miss Emil Benny for this encounter as the midfielder has been sidelined with an injury. Other than that, most players are fit and raring to take on Constatine's side.

EBFC: The Red and Gold Brigade has a small list of injuries that consists of a few key names. Brazilian midfielder Alex Lima and forward Eliandro are expected to miss this clash. Aniket Jadhav has not traveled with the squad to Guwahati, with the gaffer citing that the winger still has a lot to pick up on.

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC: Predicted lineups

NEUFC: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK); Mohammed Irshad, Gaurav Bora, Michael Jakobsen, Gurjinder Kumar; Jon Gaztanaga, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Romain Philippoteaux, Parthib Sunder Gogoi, Jithin MS, and Matt Derbyshire.

EBFC: Kamaljit Singh (GK); Sumeet Passi, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Jordan O'Doherty, Souvik Chakrabarti, Tuhin Das, Naorem Mahesh Singh; Cleiton Silva, and Suhair VP.

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The ISL encounter between NorthEast United FC and East Bengal FC will be broadcast live on the StarSports and StarSports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on October 20. The match can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC: Prediction

With the two ISL outfits raring to secure their first win of the 2022-23 campaign, this encounter could turn out to be a real thriller. However, the Highlanders could have an upper hand against the Kolkata giants.

Prediction: NorthEast United 2-1 East Bengal FC

Poll : 0 votes