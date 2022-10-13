ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC - 3 player battles

NorthEast United FC will host Hyderabad FC in their second Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 match. The duo will square off at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The Highlanders suffered a setback in their season-opener against Bengaluru FC after a late equalizer by Jon Gaztanaga was ruled offside. They will miss their head coach in the dugout after the Israeli gaffer received his marching orders for his protest against the referee's decision. NorthEast United FC will be looking to undo their mishaps from the last match and secure all 3 points in front of their home crowd.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC managed a point in their season-opener against Mumbai City FC. The Nizams will be eager to register their first win of the ongoing ISL campaign. The defending champions will need to come out on top if they are willing to defend their title.

On that note, we take a look at three important battles that could determine the outcome of the game.

#3 Jithin MS vs Nikhil Poojary

The former Gokulam Kerala FC winger made his mark in the club's season-opener against Bengaluru FC. Jithin's presence turned out to be a nightmare for Blues right-back Prabir Das.

The NorthEast United FC winger managed to keep him pinned throughout the match, allowing him little freedom to join his side in attack. Jithin's pace and ball control turned out to be a major headache for the Bengaluru FC defense.

Jithin will be up against Hyderabad FC's Nikhil Poojary. The make-shift right back is an experienced player and is well equipped with the tools to be a deadly defender. Poojary's work rate is a huge bonus for Manolo Marquez's side as the Mangaluru-born manages to contribute equally to both phases of the game.

#2 Romain Philippoteaux vs Joao Victor

NorthEast United FC midfielder Romain Philippoteaux grabbed everyone's attention with his flashy footwork against Bengaluru FC. The former Ligue 1 midfielder was a constant menace for the Blues defense as he kept running at them. Philippoteaux's ball-retention abilities help him maintain possession and is passing accuracy is one that could trouble the Nizams.

Hyderabad FC skipper Joao Victor will be up against the Frenchman when the sides meet. The Brazilian defensive midfielder is known for his interceptions and turning defense into attack. His presence will play a major role when Hyderabad FC take on the Highlanders in search of a win.

#1 Michael Jakobsen vs Bartholomew Ogbeche

The Danish centre-back is a tough character to get past in the NorthEast United FC backline. Michael Jakobsen shares similarities with Jamshedpur FC's Peter Hartley when it comes to leading his side from the back. Jakobsen is vocal and can be seen voicing instructions to his teammates. His role in Marco Balbul's setup could help the club come out as one of the dark horses of the league.

Jakobsen will be up against Bartholomew Ogbeche, a striker known for his goal scoring abilities. The Nigerian is a constant threat to every opposition and his presence itself does the trick for his side. Even while he isn't scoring, Ogbeche creates chances for his teammates with his movements.

