ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC 1-0 Bengaluru FC: Player ratings as Nanda's strike seals the victory 

Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC went head-to-head in a tight contest at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday (October 27)as the hosts prevailed 1-0. Nanda Kumar's only strike was the difference between the two sides.

Josep Gombau's side applied early pressure and got the best out of their opponents in the first half with an astute tactical approach. Diego Mauricio brought his physicality to full effect to fend off the defender's challenge and feed Jerry Lawinmingthanga. The Indian winger's shot aimed for the bottom left hand corner, but Gurpreet's strong hands parried the ball away to safety.

It was followed by the only chance for Bengaluru FC in the first half. Roy Krishna, who was on the end of the chance, was unable to beat Amrinder. The Juggernauts shot-stopper rushed down to the spot and made himself big to save a shot off Bengaluru FC's new signing.

Gombau's side scored their third goal in front of their crowd this campaign with a stunning strike from Nanda Kumar. The winger, who was at the end of a weak clearance off the Blues' defender from a corner, struck the ball firmly from outside the penalty box to beat the hapless Gurpreet Singh.

With this victory, Odisha retained their spot at the top. Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, are placed sixth by winning just one of their four games.

We shall look at how both sides fared in Odisha FC's narrow victory over Bengaluru FC.

Odisha FC Player Ratings

Amrinder Singh - 7.5/10: The shot-stopper stood strong to deny his opponents when he was forced into action on a couple of occasions, including a great save off Krishna in the first half. He was assured with the ball and was rarely tested otherwise.

Shubham Sarangi - 7/10: Shubham was tasked to keep Sunil Chhetri silent and he managed to do that convincingly. The right-back's defensive solidity restricted Bengaluru's attack through the left wing.

Osama Malik - 7/10: The Australia international has already formed a solid partnership with Carlos Delgado at the heart of the defense. He negated the aerial threat and protected Odisha FC's cleansheet.

Carlos Delgado - 8/10: Skipper Delgado produced a display worthy of a man-of-the-match against Bengaluru FC. The centre-back looked authoriative with and without the ball by winning duels, closing down spaces and making crucial interceptions.

Sahil Panwar - 6.5/10: The full-back kept Leon Augustine quiet throughout the game. Like Shubham, his defensive solidity helped the hosts course in shutting down for their opponents.

Saul Crespo - 7/10: Closing down the opposition and never his opponents a breather, Saul Crespo was a midfield catalyst against Bengaluru FC. He dealt with Ramires and Jayesh's strengths and did not allow them to play freeflowing football.

Raynier Fernandes - 7.5/10: Raynier kept the game ticking with quick passes in the middle of the park. He moved into advanced positions and tested Gurpreet's resistance twice with powerful shots from outside the penalty box.

Thoiba Singh - 7/10: A tireless midfield display against a quality opponent came from Thoiba. He won four duels and helped the team create chances up front as well.

Jerry Mawinhmingthanga - 6.5/10: He might have been denied by a strong hand from Gurpreet in the first half, but Jerry kept his head down and worked his socks off through the right-wing to destabilize Bengaluru's backline.

Nanda Kumar - 8.5/10: The match winner had a memorable game. He continuously tormented the right side of the visitors backline by cutting inside frequently. His ferocious strike helped Odisha FC procure their third victory of the season.

Diego Mauricio - 6/10: Mauricio kept Bengaluru FC defenders on their toes with constant runs and tireless work. However, he was sloppy at times and gave the ball away cheaply before being replaced by Pedro Martin in the second half.

Substitutes:

Pedro Martin - 6/10: After replacing Mauricio in the second half, Odisha FC created a couple of half-chances through Pedro Martin.

Denechandra Meitei - 6/10: Meitei helped his side see out the rest of the game after replacing Thoiba in the second half.

Isaac Vanmalsawma - N/A: He came on later in the game and did not have enough time to make an impact.

Bengaluru FC player ratings

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 7.5/10: Gurpreet was Bengaluru FC's best player on the night by a mile. The shot-stopper made five saves, including firm shots from Jerry and Raynier. He kept the visitors in the game until the final minute.

Namgyal Bhutia - 6.5/10 : Although he struggled to keep up with Nanda defensively, his lung-bursting runs through the right wing helped Bengaluru FC initiate counter attacks through him at times.

Sandesh Jhinghan - 7/10: Jhinghan paired up well with Namgyal on the right side of the defense. He was able to keep Mauricio and Martin quiet throughout the night.

Aleksandar Jovanovic - 6/10: Jovanovic had a shaky game as he kept on losing duels to Jerry, who was deployed through the left wing. His long balls were off the mark and failed to help Bengaluru's course.

Roshan Singh - 6.5/10: Roshan Singh started the season well, but his performance fell off against Odisha FC. He was lively through the left-wing, but his accuracy was questionable.

Bruno Ramires - 7/10: If not for Ramires, Odisha FC might have completed many counter attacks. He was pivotal in breaking the Juggernauts' passage of play numerous times.

Jayesh Rane - 6/10: The Indian midfielder struggled to keep his foot on the ground against a formidable midfield opposition. He lost all ground duels and gave away cheap fouls.

Leon Augustine - 6/10: Augustine was second-best in his contest against Sahil. He completed many dribbles, but failed to threaten the opposition defense with a decent delivery.

Sunil Chhetri - 5.5/10: Chhetri's underwhelming start to the season continued as his goal drought extended. The talisman was nowhere to be seen and had an off game.

Sivasakthi Narayanan - 5/10: Sivasakthi's fourth start this season abruplty ended in the first half, owing to an injury. He was occasionally involved and did not torment the Odisha FC defenders.

Roy Krishna - 6.5/10: Krishna was Bengaluru FC's best attacker of the night. Not only did he attempt twice to score a goal, his workrate helped his side win back possession.

Substitutes:

Parag Shrivas - 6/10: Shrivas replaced Sivasakthi after the latter was forced to leave the field with an injury. However, the defender struggled to contain the opposition and had a game to forget.

Suresh Wangjam - 6/10: Normally, Wangjam's fresh legs would cause trouble to the opposition. But, it was the complete opposite against Odisha.

Rohit Kumar - N/A: He had minimal time to make an impact.

Alan Costa - N/A: He was brought in as an emergency forward to win aerial duels in the forward line during the closing stages of the game.

