Odisha FC defeated East Bengal FC by three goals to one, as Josep Gombau’s men sealed an important victory at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday, January 7.

The in-form Cleiton Silva opened the scoring for the Red and Gold Brigade in the 10th minute, but Diego Mauricio immediately equalized as he found the back of the net yet again.

The Juggernauts dominated the proceedings and scored their second goal towards the end of the first half. Nandhakumar Sekar looked to whip a cross into the box but the ball beat the outstretched arm of Suvam Sen to make it 2-1.

Mauricio then made it three when he expertly tucked in Raynier Fernandes’ pass to take home the three points. The victory takes Odisha FC over FC Goa in the table as they inch closer to the playoffs.

On that note, let’s look at how the Juggernauts fared against East Bengal.

Odisha FC Player Ratings

Amrinder Singh – 5/10: Amrinder Singh’s decision-making was once again questionable. Although he had very little to do, the former ATK Mohun Bagan player was in no man’s land when Cleiton Silva opened the scoring.

However, he made a smart save from Ankit Mukherjee’s shot in the second half which would have boosted his confidence.

Narender Gahlot – 7/10: Narender was given a more defensive role compared to Odisha FC’s other full-back. He came up against the in-form Mahesh Singh and was solid in defense.

Carlos Delgado – 7.5/10: Delgado commanded his backline and kept East Bengal at bay. He also provided an excellent through ball for Mauricio early in the second half but the Brazilian failed to convert his effort.

Osama Malik – 7/10: Osama Malik was beaten for pace as Silva brushed past him to score the first goal. However, he kept the play moving with some quick passes to the Juggernauts’ midfield and Mauricio. The 32-year-old had a comfortable outing.

Denechandra Meitei – 7/10: Meitei was given the license to push forward from a full-back position and took some wonderful positions higher up the pitch. He also won the most tackles in the game (3). Ankit gave him a run for his money in the second half but Meitei defended well.

Thoiba Moriangthem – 6.5/10: Thoiba invaded the box and made late runs, which caused problems for East Bengal. However, he had a limited impact on the game and was subsequently taken off around the hour mark.

Raynier Fernandes - 8.5/10: Fernandes was given an advanced role and linked up well with Thoiba and Mauricio. He also made clever runs to create space for his teammates while assisting twice and creating four chances.

His first assist was a delightful delivery from a corner, which Mauricio converted. His second, meanwhile, was a pin-point pass from midfield to the Brazilian again.

Saul Crespo - 9/10: The Spaniard was everywhere in the game. At times, Crespo dropped as a center-back in possession. This allowed the full-backs to advance and also dictate things from the center of the pitch.

Additionally, he dribbled past players in midfield and created opportunities for the likes of Mauricio and Nandhakumar. To cap off a complete performance, Crespo filled in for Malik at center-back in the last 20 minutes.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 6/10: Jerry was largely a passenger in the first half and even missed a simple tap in the opening exchanges of the game. He had a shot on target in the second half but faded as the game progressed.

Diego Mauricio - 9.5/10: The man of the moment. Mauricio was on a roll against East Bengal and constantly posed a threat. The 31-year-old scored his first goal using his physicality from a corner. He then showed his poacher’s instinct with excellent movement and a calm finish for his second of the night.

Apart from the goals, Mauricio dropped deeper to collect the ball, which dragged the Red and Gold Brigade’s backline around. However, he was visibly frustrated when the manager decided to hook him off in the 65th minute.

Nandhakumar Sekar – 8/10: Nandhakumar was lively and showed some flashy touches. He was rewarded for his effort with an uncanny goal when his attempted cross found the back of the net in the first half. Continues to show promise for Odisha FC.

Substitutes

Pedro Martin – 6/10: Martin arrived in the 66th minute in place of Mauricio. He had only 12 touches as East Bengal started seeing more of the ball towards the end of the game.

Isaac Vanmalsawma - 6/10: Isaac played the final half-hour in place of Fernandes and was tidy in possession. As East Bengal grew into the game, his energy in midfield was important in securing the three points.

Victor Rodriguez – 7/10: Rodriguez was given an opportunity in the last quarter of the game, and created a clear-cut chance for Jerry. He was composed and saw the game out.

Poll : 0 votes