ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC register memorable comeback victory against Jamshedpur FC in a 5-goal thriller

Odisha FC (OFC) registered a 3-2 comeback victory against last season's Shield winners Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in the fifth match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Tuesday, October 11.

The Juggernauts scored the winner in the first minute of injury time after going two goals down early in the first half.

Due to poor weather conditions, the start of the game was delayed by close to an hour. But the Red Miners weren't deterred by the disruption as they had a blistering start to the game.

Aidy Boothroyd's side opened the scoring in the third minute itself. Ritwik Kumar Das and Ricky Lallawmawma combined brilliantly before the former drilled a low cross into the box. The ball deflected off an Odisha FC defender and fell kindly for Daniel Chima Chukwu, who blasted home without blinking.

The duo of Ritwik and Ricky continued to stretch the Juggernauts and struck again in the 10th minute. The full-back whipped in yet another low cross, which was steered in by Boris Singh.

It seemed like the Men of Steel were running away with the game as OFC looked out of depth. But in the 17th minute, against the run of play, Diego Mauricio marked his return to the ISL with a stunning finish.

Raynier Fernandes made a darting run down the middle of the pitch before laying the ball off to the Brazilian forward on the left flank. Mauricio took one look at the goal and whipped in a curling effort from outside the box to beat a helpless Rehenesh TP in the JFC goal.

In the 33rd minute, Odisha FC came agonizingly close to equalizing when Jerry Mawihmingthanga's curling effort just crept wide of the far post. For the remainder of the half, both sides continued to exchange sparring blows but neither could alter the scoreline.

Diego Mauricio stabs home the late winner for Odisha FC

Josep Gombau was hungry to make his return as OFC's head coach quite memorable. He brought on Pedro Martin to replace Osama Malik. Meanwhile, Boothroyd made a brave call to bring off goalscorer Daniel Chima and introduce Harry Sawyer.

Pedro Martin's introduction opened up a few channels for the Juggernauts and soon JFC's defensive discipline slowly started to take a toll. In the 66th minute, the Spanish forward was through on goal and Jamshedpur needed a brave stop from Rehenesh to keep the lead intact.

Jamshedpur tried to break Odisha FC's momentum on the ball with quite a few on-field antics. However, in the 88th minute, it all came back to bite them. Isak Vanlalruatfela made a mazey run into the box before laying the ball to Isaac Vanmalsawma. The latter unleashed a thunderous strike to equalize for OFC and get the away supporters roaring.

The Red Miners were caught out and seemed to be praying with bated breath for the game to end. But Odisha FC had other plans. In the 91st minute, the visitors scripted a memorable comeback as Mauricio tapped home a brilliantly placed through-ball from Isak to secure the three points.

As the referee blew the final whistle, an elated Gombau raced to the center of the pitch and embraced his young brigade, who had truly made his return to the ISL historic.

